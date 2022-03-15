ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man receives 30 years for violent sexual assault at Spartanburg hotel

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for breaking into a Spartanburg hotel and sexually assaulting a woman after threatening her with a knife.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Aaron McCullough, 47, of Wellford, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The solicitor’s office said the attack happened on May 8, 2020 at the Main Street Motel located at 700 W. Main Street.

The woman told police McCullough broke a window to enter her room at 4 a.m. and threatened her with a knife that he stuck in the wall near the bed.

According to the solicitor’s office, the woman was beaten during the attack and had bruises on her,

During the investigation, the woman identified McCullough. Police used DNA evidence to further confirm McCullough’s identity.

The solicitor’s office said McCullough drove away from the scene on a white moped after being asked to leave by the property manager.

Police arrested McCullough later the same day riding the moped.

After his arrest, McCullough admitted to breaking the window to get into the hotel room but he claimed the sex was consensual.

McCullough will serve 85 percent of prison sentence.

McCullough’s prior criminal record included convictions for armed robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault and battery and violation of parole.

