ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

North Carolina school district under fire after mock ‘slave auction’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iOZu_0eg86XmQ00

GOLDSTON, N.C. (NEXSTAR) — Chatham County Schools in North Carolina has updated its policies after reports that Black students were “sold” at a mock slave auction at the K-8th grade J.S. Waters School.

In a March 4 Facebook post , parent Ashley Palmer wrote:

Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing. His friend “went for $350” and another student was the Slavemaster because he “knew how to handle them.”

Ashley Palmer

Palmer, whose 14 year-old attends J.S. Waters, elaborated, saying video showed students “harmonizing the N word.” She says after the incident was reported, the students involved were only suspended for one day, the Charlotte Observer explains.

On Monday, Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson apologized, saying, “Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who were are as a school system. And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

Several activist and student groups attended Monday’s school board meeting demanding changes to discrimination policies and apologies from the students involved in the “slave auction,” Yahoo! News reports.

Chatham Schools’ board unanimously approved changes to its policies to deal with racism and says its disciplinary and code of conduct rules are being reviewed.

Palmer also spoke at a Monday conference, saying: “… this isn’t the first time our family has had to deal with racist acts towards one of our children… It is just the first time we decided to go the distance to make sure it wasn’t just met with a cultural acceptance bulletin board. But hoped to get recognized for the extreme racism it is and followed with actual real consequences deserving of such a heinous act.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chatham County, NC
Education
County
Chatham County, NC
City
Goldston, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
WGN News

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters […]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#School District#School Board#J S Waters School#Slavemaster#The Charlotte Observer#Chatham Schools
WGN News

9 killed, including 6 college students, in Texas collision

Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGN News

Transgender activist Elise Malary missing, last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A transgender activist from Evanston has disappeared and family and friends are pleading for help in the search. Family said the last time they spoke to Elise Malary, 31, was on March 9. Police said she was last seen on the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. According to Block Club Chicago — […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Demonstrations held after Chicago officers in Toledo, Alvarez fatal shootings not charged

CHICAGO — The Chicago officers involved in two high-profile deadly shootings last year will not be criminally charged. A demonstration started around noon Wednesday hoping to persuade the state’s attorney to change her mind. Protest and rallies were held outside Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office downtown. On Tuesday, Foxx announced her decision not to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy