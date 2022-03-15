ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

1 shot at Navy Blvd. in Pensacola

By Cody Long, Aspen Popowski
 1 day ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department are investigating a shooting where one person was shot. Pensacola Police said the suspected shooter is in custody and is being questioned.

Officers confirmed that one person was shot in the arm at Navy Boulevard. Officers believe that the man was shot on March 15 under the overpass near Pace Boulevard.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

