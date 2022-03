BOISE, Idaho — The FBI's Seattle Field Office is seeking the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult who may be living in Idaho. Marisol Cortes, 31, is believed to have gone missing on Nov. 4, 2021, from Battle Ground, Wash., which is about 24 miles north of Portland, Ore. She has multiple medical conditions that constitute in a full physical and mental disability, including autism and epilepsy, and is non-verbal.

