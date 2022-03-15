Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 502 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 502 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of COVID-19 deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 575

5-9 years: 434

10-14 years: 343

15-19 years: 1,476

20-29 years: 3,199

30-39 years: 1,356

40-49 years: 1,039

50-59 years: 1,031

60-69 years: 845

70-79 years: 488

80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 27,948 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,635,987 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 7,596 new individuals have tested positive with 4,351,510 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 227 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated and 137 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 502

Total Cases: 1,550,186

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 18,902

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 29

Total Cases: 133,038

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,095

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,307,266

Booster doses administered: 2,886,794

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,842

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,762

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,154

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,361

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,801

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.

