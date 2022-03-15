ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 502 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYVnC_0eg7x6Lj00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 502 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of COVID-19 deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 575
  • 5-9 years: 434
  • 10-14 years: 343
  • 15-19 years: 1,476
  • 20-29 years: 3,199
  • 30-39 years: 1,356
  • 40-49 years: 1,039
  • 50-59 years: 1,031
  • 60-69 years: 845
  • 70-79 years: 488
  • 80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 27,948 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,635,987 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 7,596 new individuals have tested positive with 4,351,510 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 227 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated and 137 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 502
  • Total Cases: 1,550,186
  • New Deaths: 16
  • Total Deaths: 18,902

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 29
  • Total Cases: 133,038
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,095

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,307,266
  • Booster doses administered: 2,886,794

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 131,842
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,762

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,154
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 7
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,361
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,801
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Age Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Canada to drop border testing requirements for vaccinated travelers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Testing requirements are expected to be dropped at the Canadian border in the coming weeks. This was confirmed in a statement released by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on March 16, stating that beginning April 1, Canada will no longer require testing for vaccinated travelers. New guidelines would apply to both Americans entering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy