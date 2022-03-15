Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 502 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 502 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of COVID-19 deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 575
- 5-9 years: 434
- 10-14 years: 343
- 15-19 years: 1,476
- 20-29 years: 3,199
- 30-39 years: 1,356
- 40-49 years: 1,039
- 50-59 years: 1,031
- 60-69 years: 845
- 70-79 years: 488
- 80+ years: 388
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 27,948 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,635,987 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 7,596 new individuals have tested positive with 4,351,510 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.58%
Hospitalizations:
There are 227 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated and 137 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 502
- Total Cases: 1,550,186
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 18,902
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 29
- Total Cases: 133,038
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,095
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,307,266
- Booster doses administered: 2,886,794
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,842
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,762
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,154
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 347
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,361
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 131
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,801
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0