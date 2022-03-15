Virtual session on rising energy costs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Clean energy advocates are offering an explanation for rising utility costs and some suggestions on what consumers can do about them.

Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, or NEST, is co-hosting with the Public Utility Law Project a virtual training session tomorrow titled “Know Your Public Utility Rights.”

According to Adam Flint, Director of Clean Energy Programs at NEST, the cold winter has driven up demand for natural gas, causing its price to rise which in turn has also affected electricity costs as about a third of electric in New York State is generated by burning natural gas.

The U-S Department of Energy reports that the spot price for gas last month was $4.69 per million BTU’s, compared to $2.62 in March of 2021.

However, natural gas prices are known to fluctuate significantly and the current cost is nothing near the historic highs of 2005 and 2008 when the price was over $12.

Flint says this is further proof that the world needs to wean itself off of fossil fuels.

“We need to get off oil and gas forever. This is a global commodity. Doesn’t matter whose party’s president is in office, they can’t control global commodity prices. It’s also something that kills millions annually one way or another, even without wars, through health effects and whatnot,” says Flint.

Tomorrow’s virtual session will give attendees advice on how to request a payment plan from NYSEG to pay down unexpectedly high bills.

And how to file a complaint with the Public Service Commission.

To register, click here .

NYSEG tells NewsChannel 34 that it hedges by purchasing future gas contracts to lock in lower prices ahead of time.

And it offers interest free payment plans for customers with unexpectedly high bills.

You can get information on how to reduce your utility bills in the Smart Energy section of NYSEG.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.