ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Virtual session on rising energy costs

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049moz_0eg7wfZU00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Clean energy advocates are offering an explanation for rising utility costs and some suggestions on what consumers can do about them.

Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, or NEST, is co-hosting with the Public Utility Law Project a virtual training session tomorrow titled “Know Your Public Utility Rights.”

According to Adam Flint, Director of Clean Energy Programs at NEST, the cold winter has driven up demand for natural gas, causing its price to rise which in turn has also affected electricity costs as about a third of electric in New York State is generated by burning natural gas.

The U-S Department of Energy reports that the spot price for gas last month was $4.69 per million BTU’s, compared to $2.62 in March of 2021.

However, natural gas prices are known to fluctuate significantly and the current cost is nothing near the historic highs of 2005 and 2008 when the price was over $12.

Flint says this is further proof that the world needs to wean itself off of fossil fuels.

“We need to get off oil and gas forever. This is a global commodity. Doesn’t matter whose party’s president is in office, they can’t control global commodity prices. It’s also something that kills millions annually one way or another, even without wars, through health effects and whatnot,” says Flint.

Tomorrow’s virtual session will give attendees advice on how to request a payment plan from NYSEG to pay down unexpectedly high bills.

And how to file a complaint with the Public Service Commission.

To register, click here .

NYSEG tells NewsChannel 34 that it hedges by purchasing future gas contracts to lock in lower prices ahead of time.

And it offers interest free payment plans for customers with unexpectedly high bills.
You can get information on how to reduce your utility bills in the Smart Energy section of NYSEG.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Will the Gas Tax Bill hurt highway infrastructure?

Lawmakers in Albany are debating how they could provide some relief at the pumps as New York drivers continue to feel the burden of higher prices. Assemblymen and Senators on both sides of the aisle are calling for the suspension of the state gas tax going in the next fiscal year’s budget beginning next month, […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Industry
Binghamton, NY
Business
News Channel 34

Gas taxes in New York compared to rest of U.S.

Gas prices have leveled off for the moment but the idea of alleviating the burden of higher gas prices for New Yorkers by temporarily withholding gas taxes has been tossed around by state legislators. But which states are paying the highest gas taxes, and where does New York stack up?
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

Pause on federal student loans expires on May 1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire on May 1. With increasing inflation and gas prices hitting all-time highs, some are concerned as this deadline approaches. However, experts say there is some good news. Matthew Burr, a human resources consultant and associate professor of business administration at […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Natural Gas Prices#Nest#Clean Energy Programs#Btu#Nyseg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Channel 34

NY Legislature one house budget proposals

As the New York State budget deadline approaches, both the Senate and the Assembly have put forth their yearly one house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included. News Channel 34's Jamie DeLine tells us what this means for New Yorkers.
EDUCATION
News Channel 34

New York taking actions to make public records easily accessible

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced that New York state will be taking action to make accessing public records easier for residents. According to the Governor’s Office, the state will be building on efforts to streamline the Freedom of Information Law process. Under FOIL, an agency must make records available for public inspection and copying, except […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy