ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa partners with CLEO institute

fox13news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CLEO Institute, which is a Florida based non profit working on climate...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

City of Tampa to expand its new rental assistance program

TAMPA, Fla. — A pilot program in Tampa that will provide rental assistance for those in need has become so popular since going live a week ago that Mayor Jane Castor’s administration will request an additional $4 million from the city council to fund it on Thursday. What...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleo#Food Security#The Cleo Institute
bizjournals

Exclusive: Tampa City Councilman resigns as part public records lawsuit settlement

Tampa City Councilman John Dingfelder has resigned from his post as part of an agreement to settle a public records lawsuit related to a hotly contested real estate development. The settlement between Dingfelder and business consultant Stephen Michelini was reached Friday, according to documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Business...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa city attorney warned former councilman about potential ethics violations before resignation

Shortly before John Dingfelder resigned from Tampa City Council, he was warned by the city attorney that he potentially had committed multiple ethics violations. City attorney Gina Grimes on Friday wrote to Dingfelder that her office had "discovered numerous emails and text messages to and from you which create issues with respect to the City of Tampa ethics code and/or the state ethics code," according to correspondence obtained by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy