City of Tampa partners with CLEO institute

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The cat in the photo above is a generic picture of a cat, not one of the cats mentioned in the story. Two rabies alerts have been issued after two stray cats — one in northeast Tampa and one in Plant City — tested positive for the viral disease on Monday.
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa's annual River O' Green Fest is returning after a two-year hiatus. A staple of the event is dyeing the Hillsborough River a festive, bright green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. And, to make sure the event will go off without a...
TAMPA, Fla. — When a 2015 $10 million contract ballooned to more than $100 million in 2021 to build a new city center on Hanna Avenue in East Tampa, contractors and community members said they felt duped, and that the process lacked transparency. Now, City Council Chair Orlando Gudes...
TAMPA, Fla. — A pilot program in Tampa that will provide rental assistance for those in need has become so popular since going live a week ago that Mayor Jane Castor’s administration will request an additional $4 million from the city council to fund it on Thursday. What...
TAMPA — Tampa City Council members on Thursday approved delaying a discussion of the controversial City Center project for two weeks, but repeated requests for Mayor Jane Castor’s staff to appear publicly to defend the bidding process for the $108 million municipal services center. It’s unclear if that...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will talk about the steps it is taking to help people pay rent on Wednesday morning. It launched a new pilot program called the Rental and Move-in Assistance Program to help with rising rents costs as the city sees some of the highest rent increases in the country.
Ocea Wynn will never forget what happened when she was a child: Her family lost everything in a house fire, right before Christmas. Because of that experience, she learned resilience, perseverance and the ability to overcome. It also shaped her into an empathetic leader who loves being generous with the community around her.
Tampa City Councilman John Dingfelder has resigned from his post as part of an agreement to settle a public records lawsuit related to a hotly contested real estate development. The settlement between Dingfelder and business consultant Stephen Michelini was reached Friday, according to documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Business...
Shortly before John Dingfelder resigned from Tampa City Council, he was warned by the city attorney that he potentially had committed multiple ethics violations. City attorney Gina Grimes on Friday wrote to Dingfelder that her office had "discovered numerous emails and text messages to and from you which create issues with respect to the City of Tampa ethics code and/or the state ethics code," according to correspondence obtained by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
The City of Minneapolis is once again asking businesses and community groups to consider hosting mini public spaces, or “parklets,” in the coming months. The city wants businesses and organizations to host extensions of the sidewalks that can include seating, plantings and other amenities for members of the public.
Comments / 0