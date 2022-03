The golden spaniel – Cassie, was most likely employed as a breeding dog by puppy growers for many years, but she was discarded since her broken physique was no longer profitable. Just hours after being placed in the street, she gave birth to a litter of puppies. The RSPCA noticed her afraid and alone on a street in Basildon, Essex. She was sent to their Essex South, Southend and District branch, where she gave birth to eight puppies, two of them unfortunately perished.

ANIMALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO