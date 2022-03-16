WORLD PREMIERE: Weezer - ‘A Little Bit Of Love’

2022 is going to be an incredible year for Weezer and it’s all about to get underway.

Listen to Weezer Radio , now on Audacy

As you know by now, Weezer will be releasing not one, not two, not three, but four brand new EP's this year . The first EP, titled SZNZ: Spring will be released this Sunday, March 20 and we’ve got your very first look at it.

“A Little Bit Of Love” is the first single from Weezer’s upcoming EP and it’s an Audacy World Premiere , meaning you can hear it all day on your favorite Audacy Alternative station this Wednesday, March 16 beginning at 12PMET / 9AM PT.

Earlier in the year, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo gave a bit of an insight into the project. Weezer will be releasing a series of “seasonal” recordings in 2022 that line up with the first day of a new season. Each EP will have its own sound and theme to it, meaning each record will differ from one to the next.

"Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes -style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith -style for winter." Cuomo said last summer. Of course, in true Weezer fashion, Cuomo noted that none of the dates have been confirmed with “any record company or manager.”

Weezer will be celebrating the release of their new EP SZNZ: Spring as they're set to be the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, March 21st.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram