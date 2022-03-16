ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Is Selling Her Own 'Hottie' Pies on Goldbelly

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull disclosure: I've yet to head over to Genius for in-depth analysis of the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's new song, a collaboration with Dua Lipa entitled "Sweetest Pie." But seeing as this is the same artist whose 2020 duet with Cardi B was famously abbreviated as "WAP," I have a...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Carl Crawford a 'Pill Popper'; He Accuses Her of Being an 'Alcoholic'

Megan thee Stallion went scorched earth on Carl Crawford after news broke that he is suing her---dragging out their ongoing legal issues. "Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass!" she wrote. "You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow," she wrote. "Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F---KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thee#Sugar#Wap
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Food & Wine

How to Make Savory Mochi At Home

The mochi dish at State Bird Provisions in San Francisco is close to my heart, as it was one of the first dishes I created for the restaurant. It was born out of a kombu cooking challenge that chef/co-owner Stuart Brioza asked the entire team to do in the fall of 2014. At the time, I was the morning saucier, not yet a chef in the restaurant. I chose to pair kombu and rice, which are very commonly found together, but I wanted to come up with an original take. As I cast about for what to prepare, I remembered the first time that my grandmother served me a savory snack of pan-fried mochi with shoyu and nori. I was 7 or 8 years old, and at first, I complained and protested: Mochi, to me, was a dessert. I refused to believe that it could be savory. After the first bite of the soft, warm, salty mochi, I was completely shocked, super excited, and naturally ate the entire plate. To replicate that moment of discovery, I decided to make a mochi using a pureed cooked-vegetable base seasoned with kombu and mochiko, the glutinous rice flour used to make mochi, as a binder. It's not so far from a gnocchi made from potato and flour. That idea and that memory came together to create my first pumpkin mochi at State Bird. It was a hit—so much so that my vegetable mochi is now a quintessential dish at State Bird throughout the year, pairing a seasonal vegetable mochi with several forms of the same vegetable: Savory Carrot Mochi with Pistachio Dukkah in the spring, corn in the summer, pumpkin in the fall, and beet in the winter. Every time I make it, I remember my grandmother and thank her for first introducing me to the joys of savory mochi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Blue Ivy Carter Performed at the Oscars With Her Mom Beyoncé

Beyoncé masterfully opened the Academy Awards with her performance of “Be Alive” in Compton, CA and her Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter was part of the group of dancers with her. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter spotted the 10-year-old dressed fabulously in lime green and sunglasses alongside her mom. Blue performing on the Oscars before even hitting her teenage years? Par for the course for Bey's child.
CELEBRITIES
Food & Wine

Our Top Tips for Turning Snacks Into a Meal

We're big snack people here at Food & Wine — we're a group of people who love to crunch, dip, and graze throughout the day. I mean, if you looked at just our Slack threads and desks (especially the snack sampling station), you'd think the magazine was called Snacks & Wine. We've done taste tests to find the best gourmet popcorn, celebrated some of our favorite snacks from around the world, and even created a menu for "The Throwback Holiday Snack Party of Your Dreams" (hello, cheese ball!) And while snacks are obviously perfect for enjoying in between meals, we strongly believe that they're also worthy of being the whole dang meal. Because who has the time or energy to turn out a full-on main course and side dish every single night?
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

The Fine Art of Becoming Your Server's Favorite Customer

Growing up, it was always my not-so-subtle goal to be every teacher's favorite. Good manners and good grades were some of the tools I used to get there. In fifth grade I tried to be Mrs. Weaver's favorite student by sharing knowing glances with her when other students said something I thought deserved judgment. One time, she winked at me after one of those fleeting looks and I knew then that I was her favorite. We all want to be liked, but sometimes we want to be liked the most. If you go to a restaurant and want to be your server's favorite customer, you need to make some real effort for it to happen. Good manners will help, but grades won't matter since your server cares about SAT scores about as much as they care about the freshness of decaf coffee. Ann and Jerry were my favorite customers to serve for over seven years and I know exactly what they did to earn that spot. Be like Ann and Jerry.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore pulls out all the stops in dazzling 'dress of my dreams'

Drew Barrymore looked red-carpet ready in the most breathtaking Carolina Herrara gown and she couldn't wait to share the look with fans. The actress and TV host took to Instagram on Friday wearing a fabulous dress which boasted full sleeves, a cinched waist and floor-length skirt. Her hair was pulled...
CELEBRITIES
Food & Wine

Le Creuset's Newest Color Is Inspired by an Unexpected Fruit, and I'm Here for It

From martinis to charcuterie boards to straight out of the jar, I'm happy to eat olives in all manner of drinks and dishes. Actually, more than happy. One of my proudest accomplishments is that I've converted my fiancé into an olive lover, too. So, you can imagine how excited I am to share that Le Creuset's newest color for spring is, you guessed it, Olive.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy