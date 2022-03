Click here to read the full article. In case you are completely detached from the world of sports, Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, just un-retired from the NFL. Back in February, Brady posted an announcement of his retirement on Instagram, thanking numerous people for the “thrilling ride” and saying he was not going to make the “competitive commitment” anymore. Well, apparently he’s committed once again. On Sunday, the 7x Super Bowl champion posted a reversal of his decision on, where else, Instagram, announcing that he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an incredible 23rd season. View this...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO