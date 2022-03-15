State Rests In Murder Retrial Of Dayonte Resiles In Murder Of Jill Halliburton Su, Case Goes To Jury

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The state rested Tuesday in the retrial of Dayonte Resiles who is charged in the 2014 stabbing death of Jill Halliburton Su.

The judge read to last instructions to the jury, as they begin their deliberations.

Su, a wife, mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home.

Prosecutors claim Resiles broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and killed her when he was discovered. Family and friends believe he is innocent.

Resiles has pleaded not guilty.

A judge declared a mistrial in Resiles’ first murder trial, after the jury delivered a manslaughter verdict but then a juror said she didn’t agree with it.

Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. It took nearly a week to take him back into custody.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.