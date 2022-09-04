ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Top 5 Best Collagen Supplements to Take in 2022

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago



Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, the best collagen supplements are naturally-sourced solutions that do more than just support healthy hair and nails.

Collagen is a critical component in the skin that, on a micro-level, is a rope-like structure that holds everything up. Healthy amounts of collagen contribute to healthy skin that is both firm and smooth at once.

Where do we sign up?

These anti-aging benefits of collagen make it a new staple in the cabinet of those who are more into natural beauty products — a great way to supplement beauty from the inside out.

Collagen is also beneficial to wellness as a whole, with a good amount of protein and valuable amino acids to support healthy bones, a healthy heart and more. And unlike weight loss supplements , collagen supplements usually don’t cause adverse side effects.

But since collagen supplements have hit the mainstream, there are now so many products to choose from. In fact, this wellness trend seems to be hitting its fever pitch. Walk into your nearest health foods store and you’ll probably find at least three brands to choose from.

That’s why we went on a mission to find the best collagen products out there. But we didn’t want to mess with cheap imports or sketchy sourcing. So we set reasonable standards for quality, efficiency (does it actually work?) and value, and got down to business.

If you’re ready to get your feet wet with this new healthy trend, you’re in the right place. Check out who made the top five, how we chose the winners and what makes each collagen product best in class.

The Winners: Best Collagen Products Based on Quality, Efficiency and Value

  1. BEST OVERALL COLLAGEN POWDER - Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens
  2. BEST TASTING - SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi Collagen Peptides
  3. BEST FACE SERUM - CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum
  4. BEST DAIRY-FREE COLLAGEN PEPTIDES - Earth Echo Collagen Peptides
  5. BEST COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT W/VITAMINS - Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens

How We Chose the Best

We didn’t make our decisions lightly when choosing the best collagen products for our list. We took quality, efficiency and value for money into account.

Quality

What does quality mean with a collagen product? Like most natural supplements, quality begins at the source. Because collagen is sourced from animals, it’s essential to find sustainable, ethical brands. When looking for the best collagen supplements on the market, we made sure to vet brands for the following:

  • Clean ingredients
  • Sustainable sourcing and collagen synthesis
  • Third-party testing for contaminants

Efficiency

What good is buying something that doesn't work? The efficiency of dietary supplements can be hard to measure, as each person responds differently. However, a good indication is positive, verified reviews from people of different backgrounds, i.e., different wellness issues, different experiences, etc., that become repeat customers.

Value

Supplements can get expensive, especially if you’re taking them every day. However, the higher-quality, higher-priced options can often be the way to go for something actually to work. Accordingly, we weighed value in our decision and factored in things like subscription discounts and free shipping that can lower the cost.

Why Are People Obsessed With Collagen Products? A Quick Intro

  • Collagen is a natural substance found in the skin that supports overall health.
  • On a microscopic level, collagen is a rope-like structure that keeps skin firm and strong. This is why many people report anti-aging benefits like wrinkle reduction with collagen supplements.
  • Collagen peptides are proteins , and there are 28 total types of collagen. Of these 28, you’ll find up to 5 in collagen supplements:
    • Type I Collagen: Most prevalent in the body; most associated with anti-aging
    • Type II Collagen: Main component of cartilage and essential for joints
    • Type III Collagen: Found in bone marrow
    • Type V Collagen: Found in eggshell and used for joint pain
    • Type X Collagen: Found in cartilage
  • Collagen supplements are made from animal collagen of varying types. The most common sources are bovine, chicken, eggshells, and fish.
  • While there are no current studies to back up collagen as a natural remedy to lose weight, many online users claim this is an additional benefit.

The 5 Best Collagen Supplements for Anti-Aging and Wellness

1. Overall Best Collagen Powder: Organixx - Clean Sourced Collagens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7y45_0eg6NGah00
Organixx

Collagen source: Grass-fed bovine, chicken, wild-caught fish, eggshell

Pros:

  • Contains 5 major types of Collagen
  • Includes camu camu (whole food Vitamin C) for maximum absorption
  • Tasteless and odorless
  • 8 grams of clean protein and only 32 calories per serving
  • Third-party tested for contaminants, herbicides, and pesticides
  • Mixes easily in coffee, tea, smoothies and other food and beverages
  • Non-GMO

Cons

  • Free shipping only with purchase of $99+ or auto-ship

Organixx wins the #1 spot for their awesomely tasteless collagen powder. If you’ve tried collagen powders before, you know that some have a lingering, ‘chickeny’ aftertaste. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens are truly tasteless, a versatile powder to add to smoothies, water, baked goods, you name it.

Better yet, Organixx provides multiple types of collagen from sustainably-sourced beef, organic chicken, fish, and eggshell. More complete from a nutritional standpoint and great for anti-aging. With over 1,100 verified 5-star reviews, with amazing results, you can’t go wrong switching to Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens Complete Protein.

User tip: Mix in coffee in the morning to get your daily collagen in with no funky taste or texture. Just stir and go

Learn more

2. Best Tasting: SkinnyFit - Super Youth Multi Collagen Peptides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqnyQ_0eg6NGah00
SkinnyFit

Collagen source: Grass-fed bovine, chicken, wild-caught fish

Pros:

  • Great taste
  • Made with five types of collagen
  • Money-back guarantee
  • Affordable
  • Verified users have reported weight loss

Cons:

  • Free shipping only with an add-on

Finally, a collagen powder that tastes good! SkinnyFit is a fabulous, mission-driven brand that uses clean ingredients and is known for its efficient supplements overall. Their collagen powder has a wonderful orangey pineapple flavor that’s all natural. It tastes great in smoothies or combined with old-fashioned H2O.

According to verified users and reviews, you can look forward to glowing skin, an overall wellness boost and perhaps even weight-loss benefits.

User tip: This supplement goes really well in smoothies with tropical fruits. Add a scoop along with some ice, frozen banana and water or orange juice for a nutritious treat.

Learn more

3. Best Collagen Face Serum: CLEARSTEM - CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cydsg_0eg6NGah00
CLEARSTEM

Collagen source: Stem cells

Pros:

  • Topical application
  • Great for facial wrinkles
  • Anti-acne
  • Organic ingredients
  • Contains hyaluronic acid

Cons:

  • On the expensive side

Your nightly skin routine just got an upgrade. CLEARSTEM’s most popular serum made with collagen is a skincare aficionado’s dream. In the mix are certified-organic ingredients like natural botanicals and compounds like hyaluronic acid that are great for skin health and that youthful glow. Acne sufferers should also take note, as many users report success using CLEARSTEM’s peptide serum as part of their daily skincare routine .

User tip: Apply at night after cleansing your face and using toner. Apply your nightly moisturizer after the collagen serum dries a bit and get more beauty sleep for even more anti-aging benefits.

Learn more

4. Best Dairy-Free Collagen Peptides: Earth Echo - Collagen Peptides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BSar_0eg6NGah00
Earth Echo

Collagen source: 100% grass-fed bovine

Pros:

  • Dairy-free
  • No artificial flavors
  • Made from 100% grass-fed bovine
  • Lucrative subscription savings
  • 17 grams protein per scoop
  • Mission-driven brand

Cons:

  • Free shipping only with $150+ purchase or subscription

Earth Echo is known for its environmental commitment and third-party testing. Its collagen peptides are made from 100% bovine that’s sustainably sourced. Plus, the powder is tasteless and won’t affect the texture of your drinks. With multiple types of collagen in the mix and 17 grams of protein per scoop, you can’t go wrong with this daily supplement.

User tip: Sign up for a subscription with Earth Echo to get their collagen peptides; you can cancel whenever. This will bring the cost down more than 35% and get you free shipping.

Learn more

5. Best Collagen Supplement With Vitamins: Annie Mak - Clean Multi Collagens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjhaC_0eg6NGah00
Annie Mak

Collagen source: Beef, chicken, fish, eggshell

Pros:

  • Made from five types of collagen
  • Non-GMO
  • Sustainably sourced
  • Added vitamins and minerals
  • High in amino acids

Cons:

  • Only 20 servings per bag

Annie Mak has done it again with its innovative combination of nature’s most potent healers. This supplement powder contains a synergistic blend of a whopping five types of collagen. To support overall nutrition and wellness, you’ll also find zinc, vitamin C and more. We love that Annie Mak is reasonably priced compared to the competition, and its collagen powder is one of the most nutritionally complete out there.

User tip: Annie Mak has a delicious keto brownies recipe that includes its collagen powder. Look for it on the package and treat your family to a healthy dessert.

Learn more

Will Collagen Supplements Work for You?

People respond to supplements differently, and healthy lifestyle factors like diet, exercise and sleep play a big part in how you look and feel. That said, we’re pretty confident that the top five collagen supplements we’ve selected represent the best that the wellness industry has to offer at the moment.

Keep making minor changes to your healthy lifestyle and incorporating collagen into your wellness regimen to start feeling the benefits! (Looking younger won’t hurt, either!)

Healthy Cookies? See How Snacking on These Sweets Could Help You Lose Weight

Read article

Looking for more wellness and lifestyle picks? Check out more of our recommendations:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This $25 Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is Seriously ‘Underrated’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What do you look for in a moisturizer? It’s one of the absolute musts we tell people they need in their skincare routine, along with a cleanser and sunscreen. For hydrated, protected, youthful skin, a high-quality moisturizer is […]
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplements#Collagen#Skin Types#Pesticides
CNET

8 Types of Magnesium for Your Diet

The human body relies on a diverse spread of minerals and nutrients to maintain itself. We can feel the consequences when our bodies don't get enough of what they need. Magnesium is one of the critical minerals, for instance, that our bodies need. It's one of the most common minerals in the human body, falling behind calcium and phosphorus. When we don't get enough magnesium, we may experience symptoms of magnesium deficiency.
DIETS
Well+Good

Jennifer Garner Loves This $25 Cream So Much, It Lives on Her Bedside Table

Keeping your skin healthy doesn't stop at your face. A thorough skin-care routing takes you from head to toe—and that includes your hands, which rarely get the attention they deserve despite being exposed to harsh factors like repeated washes, dish soap, and UV damage. Jennifer Garner gets that, which is why she keeps a container of Deborah Lippman's The Cure ($25) cuticle cream on her bedside table.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

4 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Start Eating Every Day Over 40, Aging Experts Say

Staying hydrating and filling your diet with an array of healthy, diverse foods is a better plan for aging than stocking up on all of the best serums and moisturizers in the world. Whether your main concern is health and longevity, great skin, or a combination of both, there are specific foods that experts say are incredibly important, especially as we age, and can better protect our bodies from the stress of everyday living. Chris Mirabile is the founder and CEO of NovosLabs, a consumer biotech company that specializes in human longevity and leveraging the latest scientific breakthroughs to slow down aging with the backing of scientists from Harvard, MIT and the Salk Institute, as well as a writer at SlowMyAge.com. Here, Mirabile outlines why you should consider incorporating these four super-hydrating and good-for-you foods, especially if you are over 40 and concerned about the physical and mental effects of aging.
LIFESTYLE
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION
msn.com

Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously

The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
WEIGHT LOSS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy