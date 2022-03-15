Two Teens Arrested In Spring Hill Convenience Store Burglary, Bricking Window

SPRING HILL, FL. – On Saturday at 12:38 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunoco convenience store located at 6026 Spring Hill Drive in reference to a Commercial Alarm.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the glass front door to the business was shattered.

Deputies observed video surveillance that showed an unknown male suspect using a cinder block to smash the glass front door to gain entry.

The suspect was wearing black jeans with patches, a black Adidas t-shirt, and a large gold chain with a Miami Hurricanes charm. The suspect was also wearing a white shirt over his face to obscure his identity.

The suspect took several tobacco products prior to exiting the store and fleeing the area on foot. Deputies were unable to locate a suspect at the scene.

On Monday at 1:42 a.m., deputies responded back to the Sonoco in reference to a report of two individuals who were spotted hiding behind the business.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects on Sonoco property. One of the juveniles was identified as 15-year-old Michael Sparacino

Deputies Sparacino was wearing the same clothing as the suspect caught on surveillance video from the incident on Saturday.

During questioning, Sparacino admitted to using a cinder block Saturday to break the glass door and burglarize the business.

The other juvenile was identified as 15-year-old Tony Collins. Collins told investigators he came with Sparacino on this occasion to steal cigarettes from the convenience store. Collins advised he was aware Sparacino had previously committed a burglary at the same location on Saturday.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Sparacino was charged with Commercial Burglary and Petit Theft in one case and Attempted Burglary of the same business in a second case. After being processed at the detention center, he was released into the custody of his parents.

Collins was charged with Commercial Burglary in one case, and Attempted Burglary of the same business in a second case. After being processed at the detention center, he was transported to the juvenile justice facility in Ocala.

Additional charges for both suspects are pending further investigation.

