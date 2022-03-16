ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Fires Back At 'The View' After Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg Suggest He Is A Russian Asset Pushing Propaganda

By Connor Surmonte
Radar Online.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson recently fired back at The View after the program’s cohosts Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg suggested the Fox News anchor ought to be investigated by the Department of Justice for allegedly being a Russian asset. According to Carlson’s show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, the conservative...

radaronline.com

Comments / 11

Janice Zamorano
10d ago

All he ever does is push his opinionated views, putin is his back door man, he likes it that way!

Reply(2)
6
Francie Folsom
5d ago

Carlson loves controversy but when it benefits our supposed enemy, he has gone too far! And he is upset when called out??

Reply
3
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
#Propaganda#Russian#Fox News#The Department Of Justice#Soviet#Depar
