Baltimore, MD

Maryland One Step Closer To No Longer Resetting Clocks Twice A Year

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly—passed in the House—would make daylight saving time permanent in the state.

Days after moving our clocks forward, many are still getting used to the time difference.

“It affects everything, like your sleep,” said Danielle, a resident of Baltimore.

“This week, I’m all screwed up,” Baltimore resident Erika said.

State lawmakers are now pushing for permanent daylight saving time.

House Bill 126 was introduced in January and passed in the House in February. It could move on to the Senate as early as next week.

But it needs surrounding states to do the same, like Virginia and New York.

“Not every surrounding state is on track for this, but there are a bulk of them with bills in their House Legislature,” said Del. Brian Crosby (D-St) of Mary’s County who is behind the bill. “If New York does it, I think the rest fall.”

A similar bill last year didn’t get this far.

One big concern then still holds true now, fear for students and their morning commute.

“The school start times would be adversely affected by daylight saving time and students would be traveling to school in the dark,” Crosby said.

But their belief that brighter nights are even better is stronger.

“Crime is lower when there is more sunlight in the evening,” Crosby said.

“Normally, people in the mornings are just going to work inside an office with light so it would be good to have that daylight when we are outside trying to actually do stuff,” Baltimore resident Melbin Rivera said.

But Dr. Francoise Marvel, a Cardiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine and volunteer with the American Heart Association said changing time twice a year creates the biggest health risks, “leading to higher rates of heart attacks and strokes in our population.”

According to the American Heart Association, scientific research shows the time change that accompanies Daylight Saving Time may negatively impact your heart and brain health.

And a future without changing the clocks is one many would rather not have to make time for.

“It’s something less we have to keep track of,” Rivera said.

This bill is contingent on two things; if surrounding states agree to vote to do the same thing and second, the federal government must also amend its time code.

