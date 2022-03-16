Jesse Williams Opened Up About Why He Left "Grey's Anatomy," And Although I'm Sad, I Totally Respect It

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is notoriously private about her personal life, but on Friday morning, the longtime The View moderator opened up about her complicated relationship with her father, who left when she was an infant. While Whoopi admitted that she initially thought her father "didn't like" her, she has since realized that he could never provide what she needed. "We know lots of people who can't be what we would like them to be, what they might like to be," said Whoopi. "But we can respect them for who they are."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO