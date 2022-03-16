Jesse Williams Opened Up About Why He Left "Grey's Anatomy," And Although I'm Sad, I Totally Respect It

Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Jesse Williams on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Becoming ‘Safe’ & Crafting His Exit
After 12 years as plastics surgeon Dr. Jackson Avery, Jesse Williams exited Grey’s Anatomy in Season 17 in 2021. Now he is talking about his time on the show in a new interview. What he was doing on the ABC medical drama had become “increasingly safe, protected, insulated,” Williams...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ icons Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew want that Jackson, April spinoff
Seattle Grace merged with Mercy West Hospital during season six of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Hence, characters Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) were introduced with lots of drama on episode five titled “Invasion.”. Avery and Kepner had a friends with benefits situation...
Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Her Relationship With Her Father: 'I Thought He Didn't Like Me'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is notoriously private about her personal life, but on Friday morning, the longtime The View moderator opened up about her complicated relationship with her father, who left when she was an infant. While Whoopi admitted that she initially thought her father "didn't like" her, she has since realized that he could never provide what she needed. "We know lots of people who can't be what we would like them to be, what they might like to be," said Whoopi. "But we can respect them for who they are."
'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose opens up about her biracial, queer identity: 'I'm very proud'
"It's okay to let yourself be seen and be celebrated and when it happens, enjoy it," DeBose said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Diane Kruger opens up about ‘inappropriate’ screen test for Brad Pitt’s Troy: ‘I felt like meat’
Diane Kruger has detailed the “inappropriate and uncomfortable” screen test she underwent during the casting process for Troy.The German-born actor revealed that she has “definitely come across the Weinsteins” of Hollywood during a recent screening for her forthcoming show Swimming with Sharks at the Variety SXSW Studio.She plays a ruthless movie executive in the eponymously named television reboot of the 1994 Hollywood film, which was directed by George Huang and starred Kevin Spacey.Kruger, who portrayed Helen in Troy, said auditioning for Wolfgang Peterson’s 2004 historical drama in full costume for the “studio head” made her feel “like meat”.She...
Connecticut Post
In a Rare Interview, Francis Ford Coppola Opens Up About ‘Godfather’s’ Legacy: ‘I Thought It Was Going to Be a Special Failure’
Francis Ford Coppola is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 21, almost 50 years to the day “The Godfather” hit theaters. While that film launched his career into the stratosphere, Coppola cemented himself as one of our greatest auteurs thanks to his impressive output in the following years with films including “The Conversation,” “Apocalypse Now” and of course, the “Godfather” sequels.
Conservative MP says he too would 'lamp' Chris Rock for a joke like the one about Jada Pinkett Smith
Simon Hoare, the MP for North Dorset, said he would 'get up and lamp' Chris Rock if he had been Will Smith
Oscar Moments: The night emotion won, for better and worse
“Did I miss anything?” quipped Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, returning to the Dolby Theatre stage after a break. “There’s a different vibe in here.”Oh my, was there ever.With a sudden, shocking outburst of anger from actor Will Smith, who bounded onstage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife’s appearance, the theater was thrown into a state of deeply uncomfortable shock.“Did we just see that?” people said to each other, as realization grew that the outburst was not pre-planned or meant as a joke. Phones buzzed, too, with many audience members saying they were getting texts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No, these celebrities weren’t reacting to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock
In what will surely be remembered as one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in showbiz history, Will Smith hit Chris Rock during last night’s Oscars and sent the internet into total meltdown. The reactions have come in thick and fast, with people racing to get their jokes, memes and hot takes live.Just in case you managed to miss it, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage before swinging his hand at Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Smith said, as people in...
BuzzFeed
799
Followers
535
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0