ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Video at Houma, Louisiana High School has Community Outraged

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 12 days ago

UPDATE 8:11PM 3/15/22

According to a post from KLFY TV10, a 15-year-old was arrested on hate crime and simple battery charges as a result of the investigation.

The student was arrested in connection with a racially motivated video which was captured in a school’s cafeteria and later shared on social media. https://bit.ly/3w77ckE

Posted by KLFY News 10 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY:

A video has surfaced of a white student at a high school in Houma allegedly acting out the whipping of a Black student after throwing cotton at him.

Social media users are considering this a very racist act and have called for the expulsion of the white student seen in the video , and leniency for the Black student’s retaliatory actions.

WHICH SCHOOL IN HOUMA?

Comments on social media have identified the school as Vandebilt Catholic High School, located at 209 South Hollywood Road in Houma, Louisiana.

via Google Maps

WHAT HAPPENED?

As the video begins, you can clearly see the white student approach the black student and throw (what appears to be) cotton balls onto the table in front of the Black student.

The white student then begins to hit the Black student with what appears to be a belt. Though there doesn’t appear to be any force behind the student’s swing, the act of “whipping” is clear to see.

While the mock whipping is taking place, according to comments on the video, the white student is allegedly saying, “Get to work” in what allegedly appears to be a reference to slavery and picking cotton.

After the white student “whipped” the Black student four times, the Black student gets up from his seat and pushes the white student backward through a doorway to the cafeteria.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE REACTION TO THE VIDEO?

Multiple comments found on social media condemn the actions of the white student in the video.

So.. a video going around of an incident that happened at Vanderbilt Catholic in Houma, La…white kid is seen smacking…

Posted by Nia J on Monday, March 14, 2022

Social media users are calling for the expulsion of not only the student who allegedly committed the acts but also the students who laughed at the situation and the student(s) who recorded the incident.

via Facebook

IS THE VIDEO GOING VIRAL?

Not really. The few posts that have been observed online only had a handful of “shares”, but it has been posted internationally.

The video is being shared on social media around the world, including a music publishing business in the Philippines .

HAS THE STUDENT BEEN EXPELLED?

A post from BRProud reports that authorities were contacted and an investigation into the situation was opened. The story doesn’t mention any disciplinary action, but it does say that authorities have spoken to the white student’s parents.

Comments on social media make mention of the white student being expelled, but there has been no official word on that action.

Police say detectives met with the parents of the victim who have already spoken with school administrators, and that they are currently investigating the incident. – BRProud

Just a warning: there is some profanity in the video, which can be found here.

WHAT CAN I DO TO HELP BATTLE RACISM?

If you would like to help put an end to racism, here are some steps you can take that will help.

  1. Educate yourself. Go to your local library and research books about racism, or search the internet for videos that cover the topic.
  2. Take a good look at your actions and thought process when it comes to racial issues. Until we evaluate ourselves and work through our own issues, we can’t grow.
  3. Speak to your children about racial issues. Even if you don’t think that you are racist, there may be some leftover racial tendencies you have (unknowingly) taught your children.

If you would like to discuss this incident with your child (and you probably should, if your child is aged appropriately), here are some resources for you to reference.

10 Anti-Racism Resources, Including Resources for Parents

Image of

Great Movies That Deal With Racial Issues

Image of

Comments / 21

Lovie Griffin
11d ago

There is no justification in his action. The age he is and his action., he was raised to dislike Melanin people. He was raise privilege and Superior over all nationalities.

Reply
6
Eugenie McCurry
11d ago

This is shameful and not how our white community feels about any race. He should be expelled and his parents should be ashamed for such behavior.

Reply
3
Ashley Lewis
12d ago

It's sad how people try to manipulate the truth. You can see EXACTLY what took place. You can make all the inferences in the world, but you can't deny what your eyes just observed. Instead of being on the side of color, try standing for what's right and wrong. "None of us alone can save this world, but each of us can make a positive difference if we commit ourselves to doing so."

Reply
2
Related
FOX8 News

High school teacher resigns after viral video creates outrage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville resigned last week after a viral video was spread around social media. On March 17, a staff member of the school reacted with what Onslow County officials are calling intolerable behavior in front of students. The video contains audio of the teacher […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Houma, LA
Education
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Houma, LA
Society
WDTV

Community to decide how North Marion High School spends $10k

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion High School is trying to figure out how to spend an extra $10,000. The money, which comes from the district, can be used for whatever the schools see fit. North Marion decided to take ideas from the public this year. Debra Wilfong from North...
MARION COUNTY, WV
MyArkLaMiss

Bill in Louisiana aims to remove two Confederate state holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State Representative Matthew Willard prefiled a bill on February 28 that would take two days off the list of legal holidays in Louisiana. HB248 would remove “Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day as legal holidays” in the state. As it currently stands in Louisiana, Robert E. Lee Day […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Cafeteria#Movies#Highschool#Racism#Louisiana High School#Https Bit Ly 3w77cke#Klfy News 10
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Natchez after fleeing from Louisiana

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested two people who were fleeing from officers in Louisiana on Thursday, March 17. The Natchez Democrat reported the first chase began when Robert Tolbert, 48, of Hattiesburg, fled into Natchez after a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish, Louisiana. Tolbert crossed the Mississippi River Bridge onto U.S. 84 in […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Black Enterprise

Kassidy Parnell, A Louisiana High School Student, Receives $4.5 Million In College Scholarships

With more than 100 college acceptances under her belt, this Louisiana high school student is bright and well-deserving. Kassidy Parnell is currently attending Tara High School in Baton Rouge, where she stands victoriously at the top of her class with a 4.1 GPA. She is also dual-enrolled in computer classes at Baton Rouge Community College, in addition to her high school course load. Parnell enjoys English, reading, listening to music, and studying cybersecurity.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Wing Wars Coming to Downtown Lafayette in May

Just when you think the ideas for new festivals and reasons to gather in South Louisiana have all been exhausted someone hits you with a stroke of genius. What's one "reason to gather" that we don't have but really need? No, it's not carwashes, Mexican restaurants, or new locations of Legend's it's a chicken wing cook-off. And there is one scheduled for downtown Lafayette in May.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WGAL

Harrisburg High School has remote learning day after threat, shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Students and staff at Harrisburg High School's SciTech and John Harris campuses are on a remote learning day on Thursday. Superintendent Eric Turman said in a letter that the district learned Wednesday of a threat written on a bathroom wall at the John Harris campus about a potential shooting this week.
HARRISBURG, PA
99.9 KTDY

Yes, There Were Elections Across Acadiana on Saturday (RESULTS)

Voters across Louisiana went to the polls on Saturday to let their voices be heard in their local elections. No, there were not any statewide people elected to office during the weekend but many local leaders - aldermen, council members, and mayors, etc. - were chosen to represent people in their communities. Some of the most effective change that can impact you and your family happens at the local level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Arabi Elementary Items Found in Mississippi After Tornado

Items from an elementary school in Arabi were found in Mississippi, according to reports. If you recall, Arabi was hit hard by the tornados that ripped through the greater New Orleans area on Tuesday, and Arabi Elementary was affected. The storms also took one life as the tornadoes touched down....
ARABI, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy