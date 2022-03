Allen's path to March Madness hero was a winding one with several stops before New Mexico State. He spent his freshman year at West Virginia and redshirted the 2018-19 season after transferring to Wichita State. Allen then went to Western Nebraska Community College before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers last season. He finally found his way to New Mexico State for the 2021-22 season.

