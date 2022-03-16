Report: Shaq Mason Traded to Buccaneers from Patriots; Reunited with Tom Brady

It takes only one offseason to change the complexion of the NFL hierarchy, and the Kansas City Chiefs will drop in power rankings and projections for the 2022 season. As the Chiefs make moves to compensate for the loss of wideout Tyreek Hill, whom the club traded to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal, they also have a growing problem on the defensive side of the ball. The unit has already lost starting cornerback Charvarius Ward to the San Francisco 49ers and three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO