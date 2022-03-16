Tap It serving drinks and a view with new rooftop bar

Tap It Growlers owner Jim Tortorelli visits the roof of his Maple Street pub Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, where a rooftop deck is nearing completion. - photo by Scott Rogers

Tap It Growlers will soon be offering all of their beers, wines and champagnes with a fresh view. Patrons who visit the Maple Street taproom on March 17 will get the chance to drink from the its new rooftop bar that overlooks downtown Gainesville.

The space will be the first public rooftop venue in the city, according to Tap It’s owner Jim Tortorelli. He said the bar has a capacity of around 70 people and is meant to offer the same atmosphere as relaxing on the beach or your own backyard.

“It looks like an outdoor patio that you’d have in your backyard,” Tortorelli said. “It’s a low-key, relaxed atmosphere.”

Customers will be able to order all of the same beverages whether they drink inside or outside. Tap It offers 30 rotating drafts as well as a wine list and works with neighboring business chopBLOCK to offer food delivery to guests at no charge.

“It’s an extension of the business,” Tortorelli said. “We only serve drinks, but Chopblock does free delivery here.”

The taproom also boasts a large interior that’s frequently used for events, including music bingo and karaoke. The bar doesn’t do in-house brewing but prides itself on offering a wide variety of beers, prints and growlers.

Tap It’s interior and rooftop bars also sport the same hours. Customers can visit from noon to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday-Saturday and 12:30-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tap It Growlers is set to open its rooftop bar overlooking downtown Gainesville March 17, 2022. Photo courtesy Jim Tortorelli

The March 17 opening coincides with Tap It’s St. Patrick’s Day event, Party in the Alley. Whether celebrating the holiday or the rooftop opening, guests will be treated to live music and special drinks like green beers. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a bike rally and wash with Frazier’s Harley Davidson.

Longtime Gainesville residents may remember a time where the Tap It’s building was a pool hall. Tortorelli mentions it was a problem area that he was happy to renovate and turn into something more positive. He purchased the building, added two apartments and founded Tap It to sponsor good times for all who love beer.

“There are no strangers at Tap It,” Tortorelli said.