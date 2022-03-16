Fourth judge appointed to Juvenile Court in Hall, Dawson counties

Attorney Matt Leipold makes a closing argument during a 2021 trial in Hall County Superior Court. - photo by Scott Rogers

Assistant Public Defender Matt Leipold was named Tuesday, March 15, as the fourth judge on the Juvenile Court bench for Hall and Dawson counties.

The courts received American Rescue Plan funding in December to add a fourth judgeship, which they had otherwise hoped to do by 2024.

Leipold was appointed by the Superior Court judges and will handle some civil Superior Court matters in the immediate future.

Leipold started with the Northeastern Judicial Circuit’s public defender’s office — which covers Hall and Dawson counties — in 2013.

“For the first six months or so, that was the majority of what I was doing was Juvenile Court,” Leipold told The Times.

Leipold said he was “humbled and grateful” for his selection to the bench.

“We’re very pleased to have Mr. Leipold continue his public service in this new capacity,” Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said in a statement. “He’s earned a reputation as a devoted advocate and skillful practitioner, with a sharp knowledge of the law.”

Leipold will be sworn in March 28, but he said it would be at least next year before he begins focusing solely on Juvenile Court.

“I think presumably I’d be transitioning into doing a lot of Juvenile Court next year, but it will just depend on how successful we are in clearing the backlog this year,” Leipold said.