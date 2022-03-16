ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Tops Q4 EPS by 11c

Benzinga

Dollar General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar General reported in-line EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $236.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Virios Therapeutics's Earnings

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Virios Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Virios Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: ATA Creativity Global Q4 Earnings

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ATA Creativity Global beat estimated earnings by 92.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $2.06 million from...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Synthetic Biologics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Synthetic Biologics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Mammoth Energy Services's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Mammoth Energy Services's (NASDAQ:TUSK) reported sales totaled $57.23 million. Despite a 67.48% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $13.30 million. Mammoth Energy Services collected $57.48 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $40.90 million loss. What...
