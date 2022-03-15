ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago firefighters battle 'heavy' fire in Edgewater Beach

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTwR7_0eg4Sm2A00 Crews were battling a fire Tuesday afternoon in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

Chicago Fire Department officials described the blaze in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue as being "heavy." They also said the fire was contained to the building's top level and roof.

Witnesses captured dramatic video of flames shooting through the roof of the three-story, six-unit condo building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but residents said there was some work being done on the roof.

No injuries have been reported. The fire was reported to be struck out around 2:30 p.m. but firefighters remained on scene to fight hot spots and check for building safety.

Firefighters said no residents needed rescue, but they did rescue four cats from the building. The residents of the six units were displaced by the fire for an unknown duration.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Fire Department#West Hollywood#Firefighters#North Side#Accident#The Sun Times Media Wire
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
75K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy