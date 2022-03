San Francisco art punks Rip Room is releasing their next single, “Complication,” off the upcoming Spartan Records album “Alight and Resound,” which is due out May 27. Of the track, vocalist/guitarist John Reed said, “‘Complication’ is about the failure of society to do meaningful things, and the lack of imagination that’s doomed humanity to repeat the same mistakes over and over. Why isn’t there equitable treatment of all people? Why is there still war? Why can’t the richest country in the history of the world provide health care for all of its citizens? So many questions with seemingly the same answer from our so-called leaders: it’s complicated.”

