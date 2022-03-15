20 Strange And Shocking "What If" Scenarios Throughout Hollywood History

It's no secret that Django Unchained has a wealth of cut footage in storage somewhere, as even director Quentin Tarantino has teased bringing an extended cut to Netflix in the future. But what you may not know is just how different the film was supposed to be, from Tarantino's initial attempts to cast Will Smith in the titular role to Kurt Russell's casting (and filming) as the film's ruthless villain Ace Woody, an overwhelmingly vile part that eventually motivated Russell to quit the film mid-shoot.

In fact, there was a whole chunk of the movie that Tarantino scrapped entirely that focused on the backstories of Calvin Candy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Broomhilda von Shaft (Kerry Washington) when a core character lost both potential stars: Sacha Baron Cohen and Jonah Hill, the latter of whom accepted a much smaller cameo in the film.