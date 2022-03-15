Adidas is offering 50% off running shoes, including Ultraboosts, with this coupon code

Weight: 8.4 oz (M), 6.8 oz (W) Under Armour has made minor updates to the second Flow Velociti, continuing the simple formula of a UA Warp upper stitched to a one-piece Flow sole. Introduced in early 2021, Flow is a foam compound that’s so durable it eliminates the need for an outsole, which can cut two to three ounces from a shoe. The precursor to Flow is Hovr, a foam infused with olefin, which results in a more resilient midsole than one that’s EVA-based. Hovr caters to those with a preference for plush, but for those seeking a lightweight, more flexible option: Go with the rubberless Flow. Some runners stress about not having rubber between their sole and the road—the last thing we want to see is a shoe that’s literally grinding away prematurely. However, the absence of an outsole on the 2 didn’t cause any durability concerns, nor lead to any slippage over wet pavement or grass. One tester summarized the Flow Velociti Wind’s traction in a single word: “exceptional.” Credit all those grippy shapes molded into the foam that bite into everything you run over—though they do trap some small pebbles.

