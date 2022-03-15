ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws after what he describes as 'baseless attacks'

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to be vice chairman for supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, looks on during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool/File Photo

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Sarah Bloom Raskin had withdrawn as his nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve after being subjected to "baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups."

"Despite her readiness — and despite having been confirmed by the Senate with broad, bipartisan support twice in the past — Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups", Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Kaylly Ohause
1d ago

Great job to the panel Open all hidden issues that reveals true America or if Anti-American. Save America and stop the hate agenda the far left has put into motion

F....Marxism!
1d ago

Biden...only president in history with a cabinet where qualifications didn't matter!

Quigley
2d ago

She did not want the fact that she's a socialist to be revealed!🤥🤥🤔🤭

