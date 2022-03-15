ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Saqib Mahmood to make long-awaited Test debut for England against West Indies

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3og6F5_0eg2pYRz00

Saqib Mahmood will make his long-awaited Test debut for England in Barbados, replacing Mark Wood in the XI after Ollie Robinson was deemed too much of a risk.

Saqib first appeared in a Test squad back in September 2019 but, despite picking up nine ODI caps and 12 in Twenty20 cricket, this week’s clash against the West Indies will be his first opportunity to prove his red-ball credentials at the highest level.

Robinson has also been pushing for selection after recovering well from the back spasms that kept him out of the drawn first Test but, having previously aired concerns over his conditioning and seen him struggle with the demands of five-day cricket, England have erred on the side of caution.

While that may say something about Robinson’s current stock that captain Joe Root and interim head coach feel Chris Woakes and Craig Overton are more reliable options after sending down 39 and 42 overs respectively last week, it may also be a reaction to Wood’s mid-game withdrawal with an elbow injury.

His absence for the second half of the match in Antigua placed a heavy burden on the rest of the attack and potentially took some of the heat out of England’s push for victory.

Although Saqib is not able to consistently clear the 90mph barrier like Wood, the Lancashire seamer is the closest to a like-for-like replacement and comfortably the quickest of those available.

A canny purveyor of reverse swing who excelled with the white-ball against Pakistan in the summer, Saqib has long been tipped for the top by team-mates and mentors at Emirates Old Trafford. Root, who watched the 25-year-old closely during a long workout in the nets on Monday has also developed an appreciation of a player who has more than served his time in warm-ups, touring squads and as an unused Covid replacement in the summer of 2020.

“He’s a great option to have up our sleeve,” said the England skipper.

“He’s very mature for a guy who hasn’t played a huge amount of international cricket; he has a real understanding of how he wants to operate.

“He’s been very impressive, he’s got a slightly different trajectory and will give us a point of difference. He’s done that when he’s played in other formats, he clearly has good control, especially if the ball moves with reverse swing.”

Saqib’s appearance accelerates the future-proofing element of this trip – a stated reason for the divisive droppings of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. He will be the 702nd man to play Test cricket for England and the third debutant in as many games after Sam Billings and Alex Lees.

He will be hoping for a smoother ride than Lees, the Durham opener who was dismissed for four and six by Kemar Roach.

“I think the challenge for any new player coming into the team is to not make any drastic changes. I think being strong on what you know serves you well for such a long period of time,” was Root’s advice for the left-hander.

“One of the most challenging things about batting at the top of the order, albeit I only did it for a limited amount of time in Test cricket, is the amount of time you’ve got to think on your dismissals.

“It is so easy to overthink and over analyse. So it’s about just making sure you are absolutely clear about how you want to go and play and being as ready for it and as assured as you can be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOKJg_0eg2pYRz00

Root also offered a firm response to criticism from former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who said the decision to play right through to the last seconds of the fifth day in Antigua was disrespectful given the match situation.

Root could have offered an early handshake but instead opted to go into the final over of the match, when a positive result was all but impossible.

“I’ve seen those comments and I think it was slightly unfair to say that,” he said.

“I have a huge amount of respect for every team we play against. We will always try to give ourselves the best opportunity to go and win every Test match. I don’t think there was anything wrong with our approach at all. Given the opportunity to do it again we’d go about it the same way.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Root lights up Kensington Oval with unbeaten century against West Indies

Joe Root’s golden touch lit up the Kensington Oval as his 25th Test century handed England the perfect start to their second Test against the West Indies.Riding high off a knock of 109 in the second innings of last week’s draw in Antigua, Root was even better in Barbados as he reached 119 not out from a day one total of 244 for three.Around 8,500 visiting fans were present to take in the spectacle and all four corners of the famous old ground received a wave of the England captain’s bat as they sang his name long and loud to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Kemar Roach
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Carlos Brathwaite
ClutchPoints

Mumbai Indians: This Is Why MI Is The Strongest Team in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians are the 5-time IPL title winner so far. Last season was neither excellent nor disappointing for MI. Could IPL 2022 be the 6th time Rohit Sharma will lift the trophy? The answer is not straightforward. The limited number of venues is an advantage for MI. Because it will be home turf for MI, most of the time. Rivals like CSK, KKR, and DC have relatively poor win percentages on these venues. MI brought back the stock MI-style team together from the auction. Big names include Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, and Tim David.
SPORTS
SkySports

Sue Redfern poised to become first woman to oversee first-class match in England

Sue Redfern MBE has welcomed her inclusion in a newly-created Professional Umpires' Team, which could lead to her becoming the first woman to oversee a first-class match in England. It is expected Redfern, capped by England 21 times between 1995 and 1999, and the four others selected alongside her -...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland recall trio as they chase Six Nations title against Scotland

Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have been restored to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland in Dublin.Lock Henderson takes the place of head injury victim James Ryan, while Conan is preferred to Peter O’Mahony in the back row and Hansen comes in for Andrew Conway on the right wing.Ulster captain Henderson, who has been handed his first start of this year’s championship, played 78 minutes of last weekend’s 32-15 win over 14-man England after vice-captain Ryan was forced off by the challenge which led to Charlie Ewels’ early red card.With Ryan unavailable due to...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Sydney's Accor Stadium unveils the world's longest scoreboard ahead of opening round AFL clash between cross-town rivals Giants and Swans - but not all footy fans are impressed

Sydney's rebranded Accor Stadium is expected to be heaving on Saturday for the round one AFL derby between the GWS Giants and Swans - and the massive new scoreboard is certain to be a major talking point. It's officially the world's longest video screen, measuring a whopping 120 metres, but...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#England#Xi#Odi#Twenty20 Cricket
The Independent

Six Nations: Eddie Jones eyes England’s ‘golden opportunity’ to begin World Cup preparations in France

England will depart for Paris on Tuesday as Eddie Jones begins laying the foundations for next year’s World Cup challenge.In a significant departure from their normal routine, the squad will spend the bulk of the week leading up to Saturday night’s climax to the Guinness Six Nations in the French capital.Jones believes there is significant benefit to be gained from exposing his players as much as possible to the environment for the 2023 World Cup, which is being hosted exclusively by France.“My experience of the tournament, particularly when you’re playing in different countries, is that the more you go there...
WORLD
BBC

Daniel Sams: Essex sign Australia all-rounder for T20 Blast

Essex have signed Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast. The 29-year-old left-arm seamer will arrive at Chelmsford following a spell with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which ends on 29 May. He has played seven T20 internationals, three of them on Australia's recent tour to Sri...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Lillee leads tributes at funeral for ex-cricketer Rod Marsh

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Dennis Lillee led the tributes Thursday at a funeral service for his friend and former Australian teammate Rod Marsh at the Adelaide Oval. The Australian cricket great, who formed a prolonged and prolific wicket-taking partnership with pace bowler Lillee, died in an Adelaide hospital on March 4 just over a week after having a heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland state. He was 74.
WORLD
The Independent

It is an honour to sit and watch Joe Root bat – Marcus Trescothick

Joe Root left the rest of the England squad purring after his latest superb century in the West Indies, with batting coach Marcus Trescothick declaring it “an honour” to watch him at work.The England captain compiled an unbeaten 119 to set his side up on day one of the second Test in Barbados.It was his second hundred in as many innings after his 109 in last week’s draw in Antigua, taking his career tally to 25. Eight of those have come since the start of 2021, at an average nudging up towards 60.While the decision to stick with him as...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap tests positive for Covid

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
WORLD
The Independent

Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of fullbacks in Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland are in contention for their first Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.Here, we take a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.Hugo Keenan – Leinster😍 Get yourself a full-back who does it all…What an impact Hugo Keenan has made in a green jersey!⚡️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugbyOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/q4rjVGmAa9— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 13, 2022Position: Full-backAge: 25Caps: 19Debut: versus Italy,...
WORLD
BBC

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales great to play at 2023 World Cup, says coach Wayne Pivac

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
WORLD
The Independent

Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Results, odds, and latest updates as Flooring Porter wins Stayers’ Hurdle

Follow live updates from day three of the Cheltenham Festival, as Flooring Porter secured back-to-back victories in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, while Rachael Blackmore claimed another win on Bob Olinger after a dramatic fall from Galopin Des Champs at the last hurdle. After the heavy rain of day two, the going is set to be soft again but the sun has come out to improve conditions at the Greatest Show on Turf. The day’s action is headlined by the Stayers’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Chase, as excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup. In a competitive race, Flooring...
WORLD
BBC

Challenge Cup: BBC to show Leeds v Castleford and Barrow v Huddersfield ties

Leeds' home game against Castleford and Huddersfield's trip to Barrow in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup have been chosen for broadcast by the BBC. The Rhinos will host the Tigers on Saturday, 26 March at 16:30 GMT, with the Giants travelling to Cumbria the following day with a 16:30 BST start.
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy