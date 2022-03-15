Logitech G502 Lightspeed review: The Swiss Army knife of mice

Logitech was already growing significantly before the COVID-19 pandemic and is now doubling down on its leadership position in its markets. In my first article about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) "Logitech Stock: It's Time To Consider After A 45% Sell-Off", published on January 6, 2022, I underscored the high potential of the company which is very well positioned in multiple secular growth trends, with a strong balance sheet and consistently high profitability. In the latest analyst and investor presentation on March 3, 2022, Logitech confirmed its recently increased outlook and explained the great opportunities the company was facing in the coming years. I now provide a more detailed analysis of its strong competitive position and I updated my valuation model, which, despite being affected by some changes, is still showing an upside potential of at least 23%, more likely of 59%, from the actual share price.

