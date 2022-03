Freddie Freeman is one of the hottest names left in MLB Free Agency and after the Atlanta Braves traded for Matt Olson, that means Freeman will most certainly be signing elsewhere. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox appear to be the last teams in the mix for the 2021 World Series champion after the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees shifted their focus elsewhere.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO