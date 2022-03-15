CareDx wins $45 mln verdict against Natera for false advertising

(Reuters) - Genetic testing company Natera Inc owes rival CareDx Inc $44.9 million for making false claims about the effectiveness of Natera's Prospera test for assessing the risk that a person's body will reject a kidney transplant, a Delaware jury said.

The jury decided Monday that Austin, Texas-based Natera owes $21.2 million in compensation for its false advertising and $23.7 million in punitive damages for competing unfairly with Brisbane, California-based CareDx.

The false advertising lawsuit by CareDx and a countersuit by Natera spun off from a patent dispute in which a Delaware judge last year invalidated the patents that CareDx accused Natera of infringing. (CareDx has appealed.)

The jury also found CareDx liable for false advertising based on a scientific paper that it claimed was independent but the company was involved in drafting, but rejected several other Natera false advertising claims. It did not determine how much CareDx owes in damages.

Natera stock was down nearly 16% on Tuesday following the verdict, while CareDx stock was up nearly 9%.

CareDx alleged in 2019 that Natera used the results of a flawed clinical trial to make misleading statements about the effectiveness of Prospera, which Natera started selling later that year. CareDx said Natera used the study to falsely claim that Prospera was more effective than its competing AlloSure test.

CareDx CEO Reg Seeto said in a Monday statement that it was a "landmark day for the transplant community."

CareDx's attorney Edward Reines of Weil, Gotshal & Manges said Tuesday that the verdict "should help protect kidney transplant patients — who have been exposed to Natera's performance claims that were found to be false."

A Tuesday press release from Natera said that CareDx's statement "omits that CareDx itself was found to have engaged in false advertising, and makes unsubstantiated allegations, including false assertions regarding Natera's executives."

The case is CareDx Inc v. Natera Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-00662.

For CareDx: Edward Reines of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For Natera: Kristen Achterhof, Christina Costley and Bruce Vanyo of Katten Muchin Rosenman

Washington-based correspondent covering court cases, trends, and other developments in intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Previous experience at Bloomberg Law, Thomson Reuters Practical Law and work as an attorney.