Maryland State Police Ramping Up Impaired Driving Patrols For St. Patrick’s Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have a message for Marylanders planning to imbibe on St. Patrick’s Day: don’t push your luck.

State troopers will be ramping up patrols and working with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers throughout the state starting on Thursday, the state agency said Tuesday.

More than 120 people died in Maryland’s roads as a result of impaired driving in 2020 and more than 2,600 people were injured, according to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation.

In anticipation that there will be more impaired drivers on the roads on Thursday, MSP will be doing saturation patrols at each of its 23 barracks.

These enhanced patrols include a beefed up presence on Interstate 695, MD 43, U.S. Rt. 1 and MD 150 in Baltimore County, as well as state routes in Bel Air.

State police are encouraging Marylanders who do plan to celebrate the holiday with alcohol to avoid getting behind the wheel. Here are some safety tips:

Appoint a designated driver beforehand and give them your keys;

No designated driver? Use public transit, a taxi or rideshare service;

Don’t let your friends drive if you’ve noticed they’ve been drinking;

Avoid texting while driving or any other distractions on the road;

Additionally, the MSP has the following tips for anyone who plans to host a party or gathering on St. Patrick’s Day: