87-year-old grandmother, voice coach dies days after being pushed to ground in NYC

By Lucy Yang, Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

A beloved grandmother who is an active performer and voice coach in the city has died days after she was randomly attacked in New York City.

Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was wrapping up rehearsal Thursday night in Chelsea when a woman approached her from behind and shoved her to the ground .

Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police announced on Tuesday that she died of her injuries.

Authorities are increasing their calls to help find the suspect in this case.

Gustern was walking along 28th Street on her way to attend a student's performance when the woman attacked her near 8th Avenue.

Her grandson spoke out to Eyewitness News on Monday night about his grandmother.

"She's the light of my life," said her grandson A.J. who flew in from Colorado to be with his grandmother at Bellevue Hospital. "I'm angry at the state of the world. I'm angry at the state of the city."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

John Peterson
4d ago

What is wrong with these people committing these senseless crimes against people for no reason. At least with a mugging, although just as wrong, you can see it was for the money or goods that were stolen. These acts are just the senseless harming of people for no reason. I hope she is caught and sentenced for murder.

Odessa Harris
4d ago

evil coward non stop assaults attacks on women of all ages races.where is the media movement voices leaders on theses crimes.

Defender of the Gospel
3d ago

A very sad city since we gave all the rights to criminals.. Lets take a moment to congratulate our great politician leadership in the tristate area.. Horrible leadership I hope many move out of NY

