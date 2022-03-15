ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to join NATO leaders in Brussels and attend European Council summit next week amid Ukraine war

By Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak, Kate Sullivan, Betsy Klein
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week to meet with world leaders and discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said...

