ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VIDEO: Campus Bus Crashes Into Acadia Restaurant In Minneapolis’ West Bank

By Jennifer Mayerle
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hE3FI_0efwzENh00

Originally published on March 15

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis staple is closed after a bus slammed through its walls.

A University of Minnesota commuter shuttle crashed into the Acadia Tuesday afternoon. Somehow, no one was hurt.

A crowd gathered near Cedar and Riverside avenues in Minneapolis’ West Bank after some saw and heard the crash over the lunch hour.

“Loud, bam, loud for sure. I just saw the bus go into it really, it was taking a right right there. I don’t know if it caught a curb but it just went right into Acadia,” student Brecken Winthrope said

Katie Essler, the general manager of the restaurant and music venue, said a line cook and bartender were the only ones inside.

“He called and he said, ‘Hey, there’s a bus in the lobby.’ No one was hurt, which is a miracle. It went right through our coffee bar, right though the cash register,” Essler said.

Watch Surveillance Video From Acadia Below:

We’re told one passenger was on board, along with the driver. Another vehicle was involved, with no injuries reported.

The building suffered the blow. The bus went right through the glass, plowing down tables. People working upstairs said it felt like an earthquake. They were evacuated. Engineers and inspectors are surveying the damage.

“They’re trying to determine kind of how much of a danger there is, people being in the building,” Essler said.

The crash became the talk of campus, with students concerned for the cafe, and riders safety.

“I was a little freaked out because that’s the bus that I usually take when I’m getting around campus. So it’s scary that it could happen,” freshman Serena Mobley said.

The businesses say the plan is to shore up the building, but it may be the end of the week before they’re able to get inside.

The crash is under investigation. Acadia set up a fundraiser to help pay staff while it’s closed.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A Chaotic Scene’: 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At North Loop Venue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say shots were fired at an event center in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers at the Muse Event Center heard shots inside the venue just after 1 a.m., and additional responding officers found “a chaotic scene with a large crowd spilling out onto the street,” the Minneapolis Police Department said. (credit: CBS) Police cleared the venue and found evidence of a shooting. A man later arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound, and police said evidence indicates he was shot at the venue. His wound is not life-threatening, police said. A woman suffered minor injuries “from being in proximity to the shooting,” police said. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Contractor Found Dead In ‘Deep Shaft’ In Osseo

OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Osseo say a contractor was found dead at the bottom of a “deep shaft” Saturday night. Officers were performing a welfare check at 316 Second Street NE after the contractor was not heard from for several hours. He was found dead inside just after 8 p.m., the Osseo Police Department said. Police said his death appeared accidental, and it is being investigated.
OSSEO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

1 Hospitalized After South St. Paul Fire

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a fire in South St. Paul Sunday morning. South Metro Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Stanley Avenue just before 9 a.m. (credit: South St. Paul Police Department) According to the South St. Paul Police Department, four residents were inside at the time, but all made it out. One was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. All four people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them. (credit: South Metro Fire Department)
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Argument Leads To Shooting In St. Paul, Police Say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot and hospitalized early Sunday after an argument in St. Paul escalated into gunfire. It happened on the 700 block of Marshall Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Two men in their 20s were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest, the St. Paul Police Department said. Police said the man who was shot was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot While Confronting Catalytic Converter Thieves

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man was shot early Sunday while trying to fend off a group of catalytic converter thieves. The St. Paul Police Department said it happened around 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street. A man in his 20s confronted multiple people who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. He was shot in the arm and chest. Police say he was taken to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 Shot Near George Floyd Square Saturday Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that at least two people were shot near George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis late Saturday evening. The shootings happened on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue at about 9 p.m. Police responded to the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital. Another man with apparent gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin Healthcare, as well. Police did not know the extent of that man’s wounds Police say that it appears that an interaction between two vehicles escalated into gunfire, and shots were fired from both vehicles, according to early reports. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Traffic Accident#Campus Bus Crashes Into#Wcco#University Of Minnesota
CBS Minnesota

Trejean Curry Charged In Crash That Killed 73-Year-Old Priest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces criminal vehicular homicide charges in the death of a 73-year-old priest, who was killed in a crash in Rosemount last year. Trejean Derrell Curry was charged on Thursday in Dakota County, and could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. According to the criminal complaint, Rosemount Police officers arrived at County Road 42 and Auburn Avenue in the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021 after hearing a report of a crash involving a car and bicyclist. There, they found a non-responsive man in a ditch beside the road. The man, identified as...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Lake Minnetonka Residents Chase Away Coyotes Threatening Their Dog

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Lake Minnetonka pet owners are on high alert after recent sightings of coyotes in the area. One family even had a close call with their dog. “They were looking to make breakfast of her,” Paul Schroepfer said. It was 7 a.m. Tuesday on Lake Minnetonka when Paul Schroepfer’s home surveillance camera captured his desperate attempt to save his dog as a coyote headed straight for her. “My dad instincts kicked in and I just booked it down there. I fell on the ice, but I tried to rescue her and was like, ‘Olive, oh my gosh!'” he said. The 10-pound...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Dies Following Shooting In Lowry Hill Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman died in the hospital Friday following a shooting in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis. According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:30 Friday morning on the report of a shooting. They learned that a woman had been injured and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. She was later identified as 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin. Police believe an argument escalated, and there was a shooting in or near the street. This marks the 13th homicide of 2022 in Minneapolis. The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Push To Diversify Girl Scouts Making An Impact In Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Girl Scouts are known for being resourceful, respectful and responsible. And now, more Minnesota girls can officially call themselves scouts. The local council is making a push to diversify troops, and it’s resulting in something special. Of all the transactions at Mall of America, a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies are some of the most important. (credit: CBS) Sell after sell after sell. These girls know a lot about work — and about play. “They really help me remember that life does not always have to be so serious, it’s just not always that serious,” troop leader Paulette Bonneur said. But there’s...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot In North Minneapolis, Suspect Flees The Scene

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being shot in North Minneapolis Friday evening. The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 8 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot and the man who was shot ran into the nearby business. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say that another man was seen running from the scene. Police are talking with witnesses and working to get surveillance video of the shooting. The suspect’s condition was not immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Great To Be Back’: Fly Fishing Expo Returns To St. Paul Following COVID Hiatus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – For the first time in three years, fly fishing fanatics had a chance to celebrate their craft during the Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo at Hamline University. “It’s so great to be back,” said show manager Carl Haensel. “People have been waiting for this, they’ve been clamoring for this. They want to get back and get together and talk fishing, talk conservation.” (credit: CBS) The show, which featured a casting area, sales, panels and demonstrations, brought in a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. “It’s finding something that you love,” said fly fisherman Mike Corrigan. “If there’s fish with fins, I will target them.” Haensel says while the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined the event for the last two years, it hasn’t done much to slow the growth of the sport. “This is a sport where you don’t have to have a big boat, you don’t have to have to drive 100 miles, you don’t necessarily have to go up north,” he said. Because of that, Haensel says he’s seen more newcomers to the sport in the last two years than in time periods prior. This weekend’s expo marked the unofficial start to the season, he said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Human Remains Found Following Carlton County RV Fire

KALEVALA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Human remains were found following an RV fire in Carlton County. The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Friday on the 4900 block of Moline Road. Emergency crews found a “fifth-wheel type” camper fully engulfed with fire after receiving a 911 call. After they extinguished the fire, crews found human remains inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered to have been suspicious. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators Strike: No Deal On Day 13, But Both Sides Closer Than Ever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Day 13 of the Minneapolis educator’s strike is coming to a close without a deal. The two sides are now very close, but still unable to reach an agreement. Minneapolis Public Schools says they have made their best and final offer. That includes pay of $23 dollars an hour for 85% of education support professionals (ESPs). They would also get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would invest more than $3 million to give ESPs additional hours. (credit: CBS) The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers responded to that offer with this statement: While we appreciate MPS getting to where they are, we know they can get to $35,000 for ESPs. It won’t take much more on their part to settle this strike and get our students and educators back to school. We believe we can get this done. Our members are ready to hold the line until we get there. Monday will be the 10th day of class that students have missed since the strike began.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Heart Of The Community’ Stolen: Search On For 73-Year-Old Veterans Memorial Taken From South St. Paul Cemetery

Originally published March 19, 2022 SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The search is on for a missing Veteran’s Memorial Marker allegedly stolen from Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul. Installed in 1949, the plaque has served as a symbol of service displayed by the over 400 veterans buried there. “It’s just been a real source of pride to have names that are central to South St. Paul, said Lauri Flatley, who has led a volunteer effort to restore grave markers at the cemetery over the last two years. “There is so much pride in this community for what we did. To see...
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Report Finds ‘Very Reckless Driving’ Contributed To Increased Mpls. Traffic Deaths In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report has found that “very reckless driving” contributed to Minneapolis’ increased traffic deaths in 2021. The annual report, from Full Vision Zero, states that about 80% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving in 2021, a big increase from 2019 when 230% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving. Furthermore, the increase in traffic deaths is impacting diverse, low-income neighborhoods the hardest. The report says 65% of fatal crashes were in areas where a majority of residents are people of color, though those areas have 8% of the population and 24% of streets. “The death toll on our streets is devastating and unacceptable,” the report said. Twenty-four people died in traffic crashes in Minneapolis in 2021, which is the highest number since 2007.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Street Renamed For John Cheatham, City’s 1st Black Fire Captain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is officially renaming a street Thursday after one of the city’s first black firefighters. Captain John Cheatham Avenue runs parallel to Minnehaha and Hiawatha. It’s between 34th and 43rd Streets. Cheatham was born into slavery in Missouri and moved with his family to Minnesota after the Emancipation Proclamation. He became a fire captain with Minneapolis in 1899 and died in 1918. Records from that far back aren’t airtight, but historians generally believe he was the first Black person to hold that position in the city. As a young man, he worked at Fire Station 24 in a redlined neighborhood. (credit:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy