ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as all UK restrictions lift

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSdrP_0efvsUwB00

It’s almost here - after nearly two years of ever-changing travel restrictions in response to the pandemic, the UK is finally dropping all Covid-related travel rules.

The transport secretary announced the move on 14 March, confirming that testing and lengthy passenger locator forms would be scrapped by the end of the week.

Grant Shapps tweeted : “All remaining Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on 18 March.”

He called the move “a testament to the hard work everyone in this country has put in place to roll out the vaccine and protect each other”.

Mr Shapps later told BBC News : “You can travel just like in the good old days.”

So will the relaxation of all remaining travel rules for UK arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, really usher in a new era of frictionless travel? And what does the news mean for your upcoming trips?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event this Wednesday, 16 March, between 12 noon and 1pm. He will be answering live from Heathrow airport in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page on Wednesday from 12 noon as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen moves to Windsor: Sean O’Grady to answer your questions on all things royal

The Queen had a shaky start to her Platinum Jubilee year after Covid forced her to cancel some of her engagements.Following her recovery from the virus, the 95-year-old has returned to her virtual engagements and this week had her first one in-person - with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.It has also been reported she will never live in London again, with Windsor Castle becoming her permanent residence.According to The Sunday Times, this means the next royals to take up residence in Buckingham Palace will be the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, when the time comes for Prince Charles to be...
U.K.
Time Out Global

The UK has dropped all remaining travel restrictions

Air travel has been one of the last parts of society to still be subject to Covid measures in the UK. But finally, after two years of chopping and changing rules, the final remaining travel restrictions are set to be lifted. Both passenger locator forms and tests for unvaccinated travellers have been scrapped as of today (March 18).
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Calder
Person
Grant Shapps
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ask Me Anything#Covid#Bbc News
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martin Lewis demands political action as cost of living crisis ‘worst in 20 years’

Martin Lewis has demanded political action as the cost of living crisis reaches a record high.The Money Saving Expert founder, 49, has stated this is the worst its been in 20 years, saying: “I’ve been the Money Saving Expert since 2000, and I’ve been through the financial crash, I’ve been through Covid”.He then shockingly states “this is the worst, where we are right now, this is the worst”.Martin added that the crisis hasn’t even started fully yet and people are already panicking.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Russian cosmonauts arrive at the ISS wearing Ukrainian flag coloursPolice officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stopFight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customer
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
The Independent

British Airways passengers hit by fresh baggage chaos at Heathrow

Thousands of passengers have been hit by another British Airways operations glitch at London Heathrow with bags not being delivered and many flights stuck on the tarmac waiting to disembark.The airline told those waiting to collect luggage on Saturday evening that no more bags will be delivered for the rest of the day.Hundreds of passengers were left waiting in the baggage hall at the airport’s Terminal for hours before behing told to go home without their luggage.At least 25 flights were affected, with many more also hit by delays caused by an apparent shortage of ground crew. It...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says he won’t be taking part in Homes for Ukraine scheme ‘and will help in other ways’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he would not be welcoming a Ukrainian refugee into his home as part of the government’s sponsorship scheme.Thousands of Ukrainians have registered their interest in ‘Homes For Ukraine’ which sees people in the UK with a room to spare becoming a sponsor.Asked whether his family would be taking part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, Mr Sunak told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "No, I think everyone will be helping in the best way that they can. "As I say, I’m full of admiration for those who can do that. My wife and I...
U.K.
lonelyplanet.com

UK lifts final travel restrictions in time for Easter holidays

The UK government has announced it will lift all remaining COVID-19 travel rules this week including testing on arrival and passenger locator forms. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says anyone arriving in the UK from 4am on Friday, March 18 will no longer need to adhere to any COVID-19 rules. "These...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy