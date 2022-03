Wells Fargo donated $1.5 million to How Women Lead to support the organization’s efforts to funnel more venture capital into women-led companies. The San Francisco bank said its donation is intended to help seed a $1 billion venture fund to back tech and healthcare startups that are founded or led by women. How Women Lead is eager to have 10,000 women invest in venture capital by raising the $1 billion fund with the help of other women.

