Broncos expected to sign DE Randy Gregory

FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in action against Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Dallas Cowboys are focused on their own players in free agency. Dallas figures to seek a hometown discount with Randy Gregory for standing by the oft-suspended defensive end. Gregory is coming off a productive season that also was free of drama. The pass rush becomes a dire need if DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t accept a pay cut and is released. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

DENVER — The Broncos are expected to sign defensive end Randy Gregory, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday. The deal will be five years and worth $70 million with $28 million guaranteed. It will not be official until 2 p.m. Wednesday when the new league year begins.

The 29-year-old pass rusher spent the first five years of his career in Dallas and was expected to sign with the Cowboys until the Broncos were able to get a deal done last minute. Last season, Gregory was one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, totaling six sacks and 19 tackles in 12 games played.

Gregory was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. In 2016, Gregory was suspended for 14 games for failing two drug tests. Gregory was later suspended for the 2017 and 2019 seasons substance abuse. He was officially reinstated by the NFL in 2020 and has played the last two seasons in Dallas.

Gregory fills one of the Broncos' top needs this off-season as Denver has been in need of more pass rushers to pair with outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Gregory will also be joined with former 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos Monday.