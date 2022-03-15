Over 600 buildings destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor says

Rescuers remove debris from a residential building damaged by an airstrike, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

LVIV, Ukraine March 15 (Reuters) - More than 600 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city in the east of the country, since the start of Russia’s invasion, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

"Schools, nurseries, hospitals, clinics have been destroyed. The Russian army is constantly shelling (us) from the ground and the air," he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Edmund Blair

