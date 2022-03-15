ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 600 buildings destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
Rescuers remove debris from a residential building damaged by an airstrike, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

LVIV, Ukraine March 15 (Reuters) - More than 600 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city in the east of the country, since the start of Russia’s invasion, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

"Schools, nurseries, hospitals, clinics have been destroyed. The Russian army is constantly shelling (us) from the ground and the air," he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Edmund Blair

TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

