Hearings Held On Fast-Tracked Bill For Gas Tax Holiday In Maryland

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland legislators held hearings Tuesday afternoon on a fast-tracked bill that would suspend collection of the state’s gas tax for 30 days, offering a break to residents who have been paying record gas prices.

While the bill has not yet been passed, it has bipartisan support and is being fast-tracked through the legislative process in an effort to send it to the governor’s desk for his signature this week.

A spokesperson for a democratic lawmaker said the bill could be on Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk by Thursday.

The bill was introduced on Friday in response to calls for action from Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers are moving fast to push through the bill that would eliminate Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days. The tax is 36 cents for every gallon.

“I think it’s great that we were able to find bipartisan agreement with our friends in the legislature in the Senate and the House to put a pause on this gas tax,” Hogan said.

AAA Says Maryland’s average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.24 Tuesday—a year ago,  it was $2.83.

Even though the bill would take effect immediately after the governor signs it, there may be some complications.

Some gas stations may still have gas in the ground that has already been taxed.

On Tuesday, lawmakers added an amendment to the bill to address this potential problem that would slow down relief at the pumps.

During a budget and taxation committee hearing, lawmakers announced that the comptroller designed a fix where a credit would be issued to gas stations for gas that’s already been taxed.

The hope is that gas stations will not delay implementing the gas tax holiday, because they would use the alternative credit to offset the price of gas that’s already been taxed.

Drivers are keeping one eye on the tab at the pumps and another eye on the bill lawmakers are moving to pass.

“Anything to get it under five dollars I’m all for it,” Mike West said. “But just for a month? We still got another 11 months to go.”

An increasing number of governors and state lawmakers across the United States are calling for the suspension of gas taxes, according to a CBS News report.

Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine , but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Marylanders Feeling Pinch With Rising Prices, But Feel Good About State’s Economy & Hogan, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders continue to hold Gov. Larry Hogan in a favorable light. According to the latest Goucher Poll, 65% of residents approve of the job Hogan is doing as governor, with 55% saying the state is heading in the right direction. Of the 635 Marylanders surveyed, 25% said they disapproved of the Republican governor’s performance and 8% said they did not know. Hogan’s approval rating has remained pretty consistent over the last several years, despite Maryland being a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly 2 to 1. In October 2020, 71% of respondents gave Hogan a favorable review, and in September...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Lawmaker Wants Science Pioneer Henrietta Lacks To Receive Congressional Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) wants to see Henrietta Lacks receive a Congressional Gold Medal for the contributions she has made to modern science. “Baltimore has a lot to be proud of in Henrietta Lacks,” Mfume said. “Make no mistake about it. She really, really was and is one of a kind.” Lacks cells, known as HeLa, have been key to cancer research, creating the polio vaccine, and even played a role in developing COVID-19 vaccines. But she was far more than just a scientific study. Henrietta Lacks was a mother, a cousin, an aunt, and a community staple before she was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
New Glove Manufacturing Plant Planned In Baltimore County Expected to Generate Over 2,000 Jobs

SPARROWS POINT, M.d. (WJZ) — Medical supply company United Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a new medical-grade glove manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.   The company will renovate an old Bethlehem Steel warehouse and invest $350 million dollars to build the facility.  This former Bethlehem Steel warehouse in Sparrow Point is being turned into a $350 million medical-grade glove manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring over 2,000 new jobs to the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/sESgWFnKg7 — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022 “To see this building now be transformed from that manufacturing to a new form of manufacturing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Set Cargo Record In 2021, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport handled more than 618.8 million pounds of cargo in 2021, setting a new airport record, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. In July 2021, the airport set a new mark for monthly shipments, transporting 56.3 million pounds of cargo, the governor’s office said. The new benchmarks come amid growths in e-commerce during the pandemic. “We are so fortunate to be home to one of the most convenient, efficient, and thriving airports in the nation, and our continued investment at BWI Marshall supports further business development and jobs,” said Hogan. “As Maryland continues to lead the nation...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Harford County Schools Named After Slave Owners To Be Renamed

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County School Board Members voted Wednesday to change the names of two public schools in Bel Air named after local historic figures who owned slaves. The votes to change names for John Archer School and William Paca/Old Post Elementary School were both unanimous. John Archer and William Paca were both Harford County natives. Archer, born in 1741, was a doctor who established a school for training physicians at his Churchill home in the 1700s. Archer served in the Revolutionary War and as a member of Congress. Paca, born in 1740 was a former Maryland governor and a federal judge who signed the Declaration of Independence. In an informational Board report, the board said the Superintendent and HCPS staff believe that maintaining the names of former slave owners is “inconsistent” with the educational mission of the district. The Board’s mission states “each student will gain academic and personal success in a safe and caring environment that honors the diversity of our students and staff.” The board has 60 days to get public input and select new names for the schools.  
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Confederate ‘Talbot Boys’ Statue Removed From Courthouse For Relocation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The century-old “Talbot Boys” statue has been removed from its pedestal outside a courthouse in Easton, Maryland. The polarizing Confederate monument is heading to a new home at a Virginia battlefield. The statue, which depicts a young Confederate soldier holding a rebel flag, has stood in Talbot County for the last 107 years. The statue is believed to be the last monument to the Confederacy remaining on public property in the state besides cemeteries and battlefields. In May, the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit calling for the statue’s removal. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh also voiced his support for its removal, saying...
BALTIMORE, MD
Scott Announces $4.9M Investment For Lexington Market Redevelopment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced Baltimore City will provide $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help complete the redevelopment of Lexington Market. The Mayor’s Office said the project and its vendors have faced COVID-related construction and labor price increases, but are on track to open this Fall. The ARPA investment is designed to address the cost increases and maintain minority vendor participation. The new merchant mix at Lexington Market increases Black ownership from the current 5% to nearly 50% and increases female ownership to 50%. The mix is in line with the Mayor’s priority...
BALTIMORE, MD
