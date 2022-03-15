ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Haiti's health professionals go on strike over kidnappings

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eftDeCu00

Thousands of doctors, nurses and other health professionals across Haiti have gone on strike to protest a spike in gang-related kidnappings as supporters burned tires and blocked roads on Tuesday.

The three-day strike that began on Monday shut down public and private health institutions in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond, with only emergency rooms accepting patients.

“We are living a catastrophic situation where no one is protected,” said Dr. Louis Gerald Gilles, who closed his private practice on Tuesday in the neighborhood of Delmas to protest the recent kidnappings of two doctors. “No professional is protected. Today it could be a doctor, tomorrow they could enter the office of a lawyer or an architect.”

Kidnappings in Haiti increased 180% in the past year, with 655 of them reported to police, according to mid-February report by the United Nations Security Council. Authorities believe the number is much higher since many kidnappings go unreported.

“No social group was spared; among the victims were laborers, traders, religious leaders, professors, medical doctors, journalists, human rights defenders and foreign citizens,” the report stated.

The most recent kidnappings of two doctors spooked the staff at Port-au-Prince’s General Hospital, where union workers gathered on Tuesday and said conditions had become increasingly dysfunctional since the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

They accused the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry of not releasing sorely needed funds to the Ministry of Health for basic services, adding that they were worried about the lack of security.

“They can walk in here, grab anyone and leave with no worry,” said Guerline Jean-Louis, a 44-year-old hospital janitor who joined the strike. “This is why we support the movement.”

Officials with Haiti’s Ministry of Health could not be immediately reached for comment.

Some patients, including Mario Fleurimon, a 39-year-old primary school teacher, were unaware of the strike.

On Tuesday, he strode into a medical complex that was empty except for a lone security guard. While frustrated he was unable to see a doctor for his diabetes, he said he supported the strike.

“There should be a general rising up to fight the insecurity,” he said.

In a recent statement, Haiti’s Medical Association demanded that the government push to have the doctors released without conditions and implement measures to “stop the wave of insecurity that strips us of our fundamental freedom to go freely about our lives.”

One of the doctors was released on Tuesday, although the conditions of his release were not immediately known.

The prime minister has pledged to crack down on the spike in gang violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. and other countries pledging resources and training to help an understaffed, underfunded police force.

The strike by health professionals is scheduled to end on Wednesday, while another strike by the Association of Owners and Drivers in Haiti was expected to start on Thursday to protest theft of vehicles in the community of Martissant, ground zero for warring gangs who have kidnapped or killed several civilians, many of them aboard public buses.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Haiti wants Jamaica to turn over second suspect in president’s assassination

Haiti wants a former politician accused in the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July to be returned to the country from Jamaica. The country’s foreign minister has sent an official request to Jamaica seeking the return of former senator John Joël Joseph, a high-ranking Haitian government source confirmed to the Miami Herald.
POLITICS
BBC

Mexican army moves in on drug lord's home town

The Mexican army has taken control of the hometown of a powerful drug lord in the state of Michoacán, west Mexico. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - known as "El Mencho" - was born in the town of Naranjo de Chila, Aguililla, and is wanted in Mexico and the US. Landmines...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Daily Mail

U.S. consulate and Mexican military buildings are attacked after arrest of cartel leader wanted in the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering

The United States consulate building and Mexican military facilities were hit by gunfire and vehicles were set on fire on highway roads after security forces arrested a cartel leader in the northern Mexico border town of Nuevo Laredo. Northeast Cartel leader Juan Gerardo Treviño, who was wanted by U.S. and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Kidnappings#Street Gang#Police
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Border Report

Mexico: Migrants sew lips shut at border protest

A group of migrants gathered with their mouths sewed shut in front of the offices of the National Migration Institute in the border city of Tapachula, Chiapas, on Tuesday, in a demonstration demanding documents from the Mexican authorities allowing them to cross to the North and the United States.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Mexico rejects US 'interfering' over journalist murders

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of "interfering" after he called for greater accountability over a string of journalist murders. "I join those calling for greater accountability and protections for Mexican journalists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wenatchee World

U.S. consulate in Mexico to close following gunfire after gang boss arrest

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo will close temporarily after it was hit by gunfire overnight, and trailers were set ablaze on roads downtown after a gang leader's arrest, authorities said on Monday. Shots against the consulate and Mexican military premises...
LAREDO, TX
WJTV.com

Violence erupts in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, after drug cartel leader’s arrest

'Danger of 1 of those stray shots' temporarily closed international bridges, Texas congressman says. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday near the U.S. Consulate’s office and forced two international bridges to close, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned.
LAREDO, TX
US News and World Report

Mexico Says U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo to Temporarily Close After Gunfire

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States consulate in the city of Nuevo Laredo in Tamaulipas state will be temporarily closed to the public after gunshots against its offices Mexican and military premises were reported, the Mexican government said Monday. The government, in a statement, reiterated its commitment to security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect handed over to Haiti

A former police officer who was part of the security team tasked with guarding murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been handed over to the authorities in Haiti. Tanis Philomé was arrested in the Dominican Republic. He has denied any involvement in the assassination of President Moïse on 7 July 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Dominicans turn over to Haiti ex-cop sought in Moïse slaying

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican authorities on Wednesday handed over to Haiti a former Haitian police officer linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the latest suspect arrested in a crime still not solved after seven months. The man was identified as Tanis Philome. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

577K+
Followers
142K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy