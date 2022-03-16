ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to head to Brussels next week for show of unity with NATO leaders

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NfZR_0eftDag000

President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders in his first European visit since Russian President Vladimir Putin started invading Ukraine, the White House announced Tuesday.

At the show of unity on March 24, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will "reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies."

MORE: Limits emerge to blame-Putin politics: The Note

His trip follows the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic heading to Kyiv on Tuesday, as shelling continues there, in a show of support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite the danger on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn7Fc_0eftDag000
Patrick Semansky/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference, on March 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Just before the White House announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, "I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at #NATO HQ. We will address #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together."

Biden will also join a scheduled European Council summit "to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence and address other challenges related to the conflict," Psaki said.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates: NATO leaders including Biden to meet next week

The goal of Biden's trip to Brussels will be to meet "face-to-face" with his European counterparts to assess Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLV57_0eftDag000
Felipe Dana/AP - PHOTO: Firefighters work at the scene of an apartment building bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.

"We've been incredibly aligned to date. That doesn't happen by accident," Psaki added. "The president's a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So, it's an opportunity to do exactly that."

She said that the NATO meeting is the "real focus right now," and wouldn't say if Biden will be making additional stops in Poland or to meet with refugees. Nearly three million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

MORE: Map: Where Ukraine refugees are heading

Russia fired a barrage of missiles into Western Ukraine over the weekend, hitting a large military base near the Polish border and raising concerns an attack could hit neighboring NATO ally Poland, potentially triggering an Article 5 response.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver a rare and historic, virtual address on Wednesday to members of Congress, which Biden will be watching, Psaki said. In an address to Canada’s Parliament Tuesday, Zelenskyy wasn’t shy to call out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by name in an emotional appeal for more help to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mF8l0_0eftDag000
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters - PHOTO: Raquela, 2, and Manuela watch cartoons on an iPhone at Dumbraveni sports arena which has been converted to a temporary shelter, after they fled with their families from the beseiged Ukraine in Suceava, Romania March 15, 2022.

While the U.S. has imposed a slate of economic and trade sanctions to isolate Putin, it's unclear what still remains available at the Biden administration's disposal since it has said there would be no no-fly zone, no U.S. troops in Ukraine and no help in delivering planes that NATO ally Poland wants to get to Ukrainians.

MORE: NATO's Article 5 could pull the US and its allies further into the Russia-Ukraine conflict

NATO has not agreed to Zelenskyy's central plea to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, with Psaki saying Tuesday the measure "essentially means us shooting down Russian planes, and them essentially shooting back at us."

Next week will mark Biden's third foreign trip and second to NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken making stops in Europe this month.

Mrs.J
4d ago

THEY WON'T EVEN TAKE HIS CALLS! WAKE UP, AMERICANS! PLEASE🙏❤🇺🇸 He has Lost all credibility with world leaders! AMERICA has always been a leader, Biden is not leading he is following. LORD HELP US ALL. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Ritchie Argo
4d ago

overheard Biden conversation: "Brussels? I hate brussel sprouts, I was hauling a full load of them that one time I drove an 18wheeler across country. we only had a couple days to get there, but I pushed that engine to it's limit. but we got those brussel sprouts there quicker than you could sniff thirty kids"

b40b
4d ago

proud of our president TRUMP,people were happy people were working paying their bills ,walk safe on the streets ,fun going shopping , people were more happy and smiling,,yes there has been a dour apple here and there ,but now is killings STEALING lying as over , NOT SAFE ANYWHERE ,EVEN GOING FOR A WALK WITH YOUR DOG,YOU ARE NOT SAFE , YEP PROUD OF OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP,,,AND WHAT BIDEN BROUGHT INTO EVERYONE LIVES IS ,MISERY ABD WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL ,,AS LONG BIDEN AND KAMALA ARE IN THE WHITE HOUSE,,,yes ,what we will have and see from Biden is misery,,

#Nato#Brussels#Ukraine#Russian#The White House#Ukrainian#Ap#European Council
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
