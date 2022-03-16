ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Georgia lawmakers follow Florida to advance Republican-backed bill to police elections

By Joseph Ax
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145gJ5_0efszrMk00
REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

March 15 (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers in Georgia on Tuesday advanced a bill expanding law enforcement's power to investigate election fraud, adding to the push by U.S. conservatives for more restrictive voting laws after former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Georgia's House of Representatives approved the legislation on a largely party-line vote of 98-73, sending it to the state Senate, less than a week after Florida's Republican-controlled legislature passed a measure to create a first-of-its-kind election police force in that state.

Voting rights groups and Democrats in both states say the legislation is intended to appease Trump and his supporters despite the fact that election fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States.

They also say the new laws will intimidate voters, particularly people of color, while providing a pretense for politicians to undermine confidence in election outcomes.

"It's just finding a new way to stop people from voting in the same way that has always been done in this country," said Stephanie Ali, policy director for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, a voting rights group.

A coalition of organizations, including Fair Fight Action, the voting group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, announced a nearly $1.5 million campaign on Tuesday opposing the Georgia bill.

Georgia and Florida had already passed sweeping voting restrictions last year, part of a wave of such legislation among Republican-controlled states.

Georgia's new measure would grant the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) statutory authority, and subpoena power, to investigate election fraud. Under current law, claims of voting irregularities are initially investigated by the state elections board or the secretary of state's office.

Trump has attacked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, both Republicans, for failing to overturn the state's 2020 election results, which Trump falsely says were tainted by fraud. Both incumbents face Republican challengers endorsed by Trump as they seek re-election this year.

Senate approval of Georgia's House-passed bill - both chambers are majority-Republican - would send it to Kemp for his signature or veto. A spokesperson for Kemp said he does not comment on pending legislation.

The chief sponsor of the Georgia bill, Representative James Burchett, insisted the measure was designed mainly to bolster the "chain of custody" for ballots and codify safeguards already in place, thus strengthening election integrity.

He added that the GBI "has been investigating elections for years," and that the bill merely allows the agency to open voter fraud inquiries on its own, without a request by the elections board or secretary of state.

OTHER STATES COULD FOLLOW

The new Florida bill creates an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the auspices of the Department of State, part of the executive branch of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' administration.

In addition, the legislation calls for the governor to appoint sworn officers at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as special agents dedicated to investigating election crimes.

The measure would allow the department to examine a range of potential illegal activities, a Department of State spokesman said, including threats to election officials, forged signatures on petitions, fraudulent registration forms and misuse of mail ballots.

DeSantis, a Trump ally widely seen as a leading presidential contender in 2024, has said the bill would improve public trust in elections.

"Allocating sufficient resources to deter fraud and ensure our election laws are enforced should not be controversial or politicized," said DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw. She said the governor plans to sign the bill.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the incoming president of the state's association of elections supervisors, said the legislation gives credence to the false notion that voter fraud is a serious problem.

"The context is clear – there's a massive disinformation campaign across the nation, and this bill plays right into that," Earley said.

Dozens of courts and election officials around the country have concluded that Trump's fraud allegations have no factual basis. But the former president continues to assert that President Joe Biden's 2020 victory was illegitimate, and polls show a significant number of Republicans believe him.

Lawmakers in a handful of other states also have introduced bills to increase investigations of alleged election fraud, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, though prospects for their passage is uncertain.

In Arizona, a Republican lawmaker's proposal to create an election crimes investigatory agency failed to win committee support in time for this year's legislative session.

Some states, such as Texas, have increased prosecution resources for election cases in the absence of new legislation, said Wendy Weiser, who directs the Brennan Center's democracy program.

Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Tim Ahmann and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 67

Tr8or45
1d ago

First, make voting harder instead of easier....and blame it on a completely nonexistent problem of voter fraud. Next, give poll watchers with no knowledge or experience the benefit of the law to disrupt the process. Finally....create task forces with authority given by the governor to police the polls and enforce laws that heavily benefit unfit poll watchers (disruptors), and whoever else the state legislature chooses to obstruct. Autocracy 101 here people. It's no wonder so many Republicans are openly defending Putin and blaming America right now.

Reply(9)
13
Viva Satire !
1d ago

Republican Election Police- intimidating the Black Americans who wait online for hours to vote when they get in!

Reply(6)
12
Jamie Kelly
1d ago

This is all gonna backfire so badly on republicans. Evil always does. Light will beat back their darkness. Smh

Reply(6)
10
Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mark Earley
Person
Donald Trump
Panhandle Post

South Dakota House Republican: Noem's conduct 'unacceptable'

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House Republican has introduced a resolution calling Gov. Kristi Noem’s alleged involvement in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license from a state agency “unacceptable” and “injurious.”. Republican Rep. John Mills says he brought the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Elections#New Georgia#Republican#House Of Representatives#Senate#Democrats#Democratic
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy