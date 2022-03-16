ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Boris Johnson’s energy plans don’t make any sense

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQ1vQ_0efsr3TL00

Boris Johnson has reiterated the government ’s commitment to net zero, while simultaneously saying the UK must supercharge domestic power production from every source – not only through renewables and nuclear, but also through boosting oil and gas production.

The prime minister this week called for the West to “end its dependence” on Russia’s chief commodities – oil and gas – amid the Kremlin’s bloody war in Ukraine, and also provided an insight into the government’s forthcoming energy plans.

Most notably, ministers appear to be setting the stage to argue the war means the UK must expand its own oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

But this does not make sense. Even if you ignore the climate crisis and the decades-long lead times on North Sea drilling, expanding the UK’s fossil fuel recovery can never have the scale required to drive down bills.

This is because gas prices are set by the international market, which is informed by supply and demand far bigger than the UK’s hydrocarbon reserves or appetites for power can impact.

Once you do take into account the worsening climate crisis and the 28-year average lead time for a North Sea drilling project to come on line, it would mean the new supplies of gas and oil – coming from dwindling North Sea reserves – arrive just in time for the 2050 net-zero cut off date.

Nonetheless, there remains a gassy hole to fill. Even with the enormous strides renewables have made in the last decade, gas still accounts for around 37 per cent of all electricity generation in the UK, and home heating systems are still largely gas-fired.

But this can be dealt with using existing gas supplies from the North Sea and non-Russian imports if we can become more efficient – which will also save people money and reduce emissions.

Experts have said the roll out of more renewables alongside better insulation for homes and greater support for heat pumps will not only put us on track to hit our legally binding net-zero targets, but will cut dependency on imported fossil fuels faster than any drilling in the North Sea or fracking in northern England .

Johnson has accused Vladimir Putin of being like a "pusher feeding an addiction in Western countries to his hydrocarbons”. But instead of pursuing the policy paths to end this addiction, the British PM appears to be driving the UK towards maintaining this habit through an expanded home-grown supply.

Russian gas contributes up to 4 per cent of the UK’s total gas usage, but a bigger drive to install insulation and heat pumps would slash this energy requirement as soon as 2027, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

While Johnson is right to recognise the "continuous blackmail" Putin is able to use while the West remains hooked up to Russia’s oil and gas, it is disingenuous to suggest expanding any of the UK’s domestic fossil fuel supplies can: a) rapidly end dependence on Russian gas; b) cut fuel prices; or c) is in line with cutting emissions of climate-altering greenhouse gases.

Johnson’s increasing noises about the expansions of North Sea drilling and a possible return of fracking has already prompted a robust response from a coalition of 37 groups including Greenpeace, Save the Children, Wildlife Trusts and Friends of the Earth, who have urged greater support for households, and a shift away from gas and towards renewables.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK said: “This is a fossil fuel crisis, and new fossil fuels from the likes of fracking or new North Sea oil and gas aren’t going to solve our problems.

"We can reach true energy freedom and stand up to Putin, but that needs the government to back properly funded measures to support households, accelerate renewables and properly fund home upgrades to reduce our use of gas altogether. Otherwise this risks being yet another plan that props up our dependence on volatile and expensive fossil fuels at just the moment we can least afford it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

There's a way to bring down gas prices, but you won't like it

A modest suggestion to deal with rising gas prices: Let's bring back the 55-mph speed limit. Prices were already on the upswing before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, thanks largely to a slow ramp-up in oil production following the pandemic-driven collapse in demand. Now the cost is going to go up even more, driven higher by sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industries. We're getting a real-time lesson in the laws of supply and demand.
TRAFFIC
World Economic Forum

Fuel of the future: How to realize the potential of hydrogen

Hydrogen offers the potential to end our dependence on fossil fuels as we work to meet climate goals. It can reduce CO2 emissions in industry and transport, and help to store and transport renewable energy. But is hydrogen the ultimate decarbonization solution it's cracked up to be? A journalist considers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Fortune

Hydrogen power could help wean the world off Russian oil and gas sooner than you think

Fortune’s Brainstorm Design Conference, taking place May 23–24 in Brooklyn. For more details and to apply to attend, click here. Last autumn, in the run-up to the COP26 climate summit, Marco Alverà called for nothing short of “a revolution” in global energy policy, one that puts hydrogen power at the center of the giant task of decarbonizing our homes, businesses, and factories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Drilling#Energy Production#Energy Systems#Uk
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
NBC Chicago

How High Could Gas Prices Go? Here's What Experts Fear Could Happen

Across the country, including the Chicago area, gas prices are soaring, and quickly, but how high could they go?. The price of regular gas broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago. Monday's national average of $4.104 per gallon broke a record for the all-time high, though that is not adjusted for inflation, according to GasBuddy.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy