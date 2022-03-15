ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Resorts To Increase Minimum Wage To $20/Hour At All Colorado Locations

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QewB9_0efsTM5L00

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Resorts is planning to increase the minimum wage for employees. In a letter to investors, the company said it will spend $175 million to increase the wage to $20 an hour for all of its resorts in North America.

Vail Resort (credit: CBS)

“I think this really marks a new direction for our company, especially under Kirsten’s leadership as she steps into her role as CEO,” Jamie Alvarez, Director of communications said.

“That direction is that we want to fully deliver on our mission.”

The mission statement loosely boiled down to treating employees well, and expecting employees to treat customers well in return and create a good atmosphere for guests.

The plan is to increase wages and restore staffing levels to pre-pandemic levels by the time the 2022-2023 season begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXKZE_0efsTM5L00

Vail Resorts Headquarters in Broomfield (credit: CBS)

“When you think about employee experience, wages are a huge part of that,” Alvarez added. “So is housing, so is leadership and career development. So is HR support that you receive both in resort and in corporate.”

You can read the full letter here , which includes details on their promises to employees.

Still, some people are not excited by this effort to bump pay, with some commenters online saying that is too much money for the job, while others saying that’s still not enough to survive in resort towns.

“I feel like they’re just keeping up with the issue rather than getting ahead of it,” Former Vail Resort Employee Mark Johnson said. Johnson worked as a snowboarding instructor at Keystone within the last few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVXmr_0efsTM5L00

(credit: CBS)

“I was making 20 and it still wasn’t enough for what would have counted for enough in Summit County, by and large,” Johnson explained.

He believed the efforts made by Vail Resorts would be noticeable, but would not accomplish the goal of retaining employees and beefing up staff.

Still, Vail Resorts is hoping to curb a growing negative public perception with a pay bump for a large chunk of their workforce, and it knows there are issues to resolve.

“I think a lot of people were experiencing challenges either related to the pandemic or not. This investment is really a signal to both our employees, but also to our guests that we are committed to driving towards our mission next season,” Alvarez said.

CBS4 was also provided with a statement from the new CEO of Vail Resorts.

“Our employees’ passion is what makes our resorts so special and our guests’ experience memorable,” said Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

Vail Resorts: The Metrics to Watch on Monday

Visitations were down through late December but might have rebounded in the following weeks. Vail needs consistent cash flow to support its growth strategy. The 2022 outlook should be bullish, but a lot can change between now and mid-December. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Man vanished from bike ride months ago in Colorado. His remains were just identified

A Colorado man went on a bike ride over five months ago and never returned. His remains were recently found. Human remains were found in Longmont, a town about 35 miles north of Denver, on Feb. 13, the Boulder County Coroner said. A man told police he found the body in a 313-acre park, Sandstone Ranch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keystone, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Broomfield, CO
Vail, CO
Business
City
Vail, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Door Cam

Living in Colorado, especially near the foothills in Fort Collins or in the mountains themself, you've always got to be prepared for an occasional wildlife visit like the mountain lion who growled at this Colorado homeowner's front door. (Scroll down for video) Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Doorbell Cam.
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Resort#Vail Resorts Headquarters
OutThere Colorado

Most popular car in Colorado…and no, it’s not a Subaru

A recently published data analysis from Insurify.com, identified the most popular cars in the U.S by state. "From SUVs to sedans, pickups to hatchbacks, Americans have no shortage of choices when it comes to picking their ideal vehicle. Whether they’re looking for ample cargo space, tight handling, or even a flashy paint job, customers can find just about any vehicle to suit their particular automotive needs," the report said.
Aspen Journalism

Lake Powell to dip below target elevation

Enjoy this story you helped produce. Despite emergency releases from three upper basin reservoirs last summer and fall aimed at propping up Lake Powell, levels in the reservoir are projected to dip below a critical threshold in the coming days. The second largest reservoir on the Colorado River is predicted...
POLITICS
99.9 KEKB

Sleep in a Sheep Wagon on a Ranch in Colorado

There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for people who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are beyond the traditional tent in the woods. This Colorado Frontier Tent is a Great...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Housing
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide to raise minimum wage to $21 per hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $21 per hour, the company announced Monday afternoon. The raise of minimum wage in the Columbus-based insurance company will go into effect on April 4 in what is the second consecutive year Nationwide has raised its minimum wage. In 2016, Nationwide implemented […]
COLUMBUS, OH
B.R. Shenoy

Target hikes minimum wage up to $24/hour for some workers

"The market has changed. We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.” —Target CEO Brian Cornell to The Associated Press. “It's just a good business decision to keep on raising hourly wages for workers as it will help retain the top talent that is driving strong sales and profits.” — Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.
WTRF- 7News

Insurance service provider raises their minimum wage to $21 per hour

Effective April 4, the Ohio-based fortune 100 insurance and financial service provider Nationwide is raising its minimum pay to $21 per hour. This raise will impact 600 employees and makes it a leading employer providing one of the highest minimum wages in the country. “The things that matter to workers in 2022 are competitive wages, […]
ECONOMY
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy