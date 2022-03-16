ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

SEE IT: BSO Releases Surveillance Video Of Tamarac Parking Lot Shooting

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hcl7T_0efsT7vh00

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire at a man in the parking lot of a Tamarac business and BSO detectives want your help finding the suspect.

The crime took place shortly after 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, near the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard. The victim told detectives he was punched in the face by a stranger wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans following a dispute. After the assault, the victim was leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV, when he was shot at multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlCzf_0efsT7vh00

Suspect wanted for shooting at another man outside Tamarac business. (BSO)

Surveillance video shows the victim driving through the parking lot when a person wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants begins firing. The gunman is then seen entering a dark-colored sedan and leaving the scene.

Multiple people are seen standing in the parking lot when the shooting occurs. However, detectives say no injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case or the shooter’s identity to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Tamara Encina at 954-321-4261. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Two Dead In Fort Lauderdale Bus Shooting, Gunman In Custody

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The gunman wanted for a shooting on a Broward County Transit bus that left two people dead and others hurt was taken into custody. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus was going westbound when the driver heard several gunshots. She kept going and drove right into the parking of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “Her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” says Alvarez. The bus driver barreled across busy Broward Boulevard after hearing the gunshots, causing a separate crash where...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

‘Stay With Us, My Man’: 911 Calls From Shooters Waterfront Killing Released

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Nearly three days after a server was shot and killed on the job at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, the business has reopened. Thursday police released the calls made to 911 as staff and patrons who pleaded with the victim of the shooting at Shooters Waterfront restaurant to stay alert. Caller: “He shot somebody. I don’t know who he shot. Two shots. Boom boom!” The calls reflect the tense and frightening moments after the shooting. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Caller: “There is blood all over the bar, the floor.” The victim was 35-year-old Jordan Siddiq, a server...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Family Of Fort Lauderdale Bus Shooting Victims Gather At Broward General

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Concerned family members arrived at Broward General looking for answers about loved ones involved in bus shooting. “I just think people need to stop with the violence and give up guns,” said Patrice Gethers, who arrived at Broward General looking for answers about her cousin who she feared was shot. It’s a message lost on the man who police say opened fire on the busy #22 bus in the middle of the afternoon. SEE IT: Accused Fort Lauderdale Bus Shooter Taken Into Hospital   “It’s terrible out here now, it’s terrible out here now. It’s getting more dangerous.” It’s something Tiffney Hunter...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Jamal Meyers Charged In Deadly Broward Transit Bus Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who they said went on a shooting spree inside a Broward transit bus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others. Jamal Meyers, 34, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus was going westbound when the driver heard several gunshots. She kept...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Burger King Employee Accused Of Shooting At Customer Bonds Out Of Jail

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade Burger King employee accused of shooting at a customer has posted bond and been released from jail. Shateasha Hicks, 30, is charged with discharging a firearm in public. According to police, Hicks got into an argument Thursday afternoon with a customer in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant in the 3400 block of NW 167th Avenue. When the customer pulled around to the parking lot, Hicks reportedly left the restaurant, went to her car, and got a gun. She’s then accused of firing five shots at the customer’s vehicle as it drove away. She then got in her car and drove off. Miami-Dade police found her car at NW 189th Terrace and NW 47th Court. Using the tag number, the got Hick’s address. Police then went to her residence and she was taken into custody.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

‘People Creating An Act Of War’: Victim’s Grandfather Speaks Out On ‘Upsetting’ Deadly Shooting On Palmetto Expressway

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A victim’s grandfather is speaking out after one man was killed and another was wounded during a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Floyd Grier told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that his 20-year-old grandson, Dante Collins Banks, was driving a red Nissan Altima when the shooter fired at him. Grier said, “I am sad about what happened to him. This is my grandson. I don’t want anything to happen to him. When I saw him in the hospital, he was wearing a bandage, so I don’t know if he was shot in the chest or the stomach.” Jackson Memorial Hospital...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Last Remaining Suspect Arrested In South Florida Real State Scam Affecting Dozens; 2 In Custody

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – The last remaining suspect accused of defrauding dozens of South Floridians in a real estate scam has been taken off the streets. Police said Deinoser Bravo, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Miami. Bravo, along with Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, who was recently arrested at a Kissimee hotel, and Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, who turned herself in to police. Bravo had been on the lam for weeks after the story first broke. Priscilla Marie Contreras, Yordani Carriles Diaz, and Deinoser Bravo. (Courtesy: Homestead Police) Police said the suspects pretended to be real estate agents, showing houses and handing out fake contracts The three suspects gave fake leases to as many people as possible before leaving town. “The defendants rented homes out to many people without any legal authority and took their money. So, now these folks are out thousands of dollars and have no place to live,” prosecutors said. The defendants are facing charges for grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate agent without a license. Victims told CBS4 they’re hopeful they’ll get their money back.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Palm Beach Drawbridge Tender Arrested After Woman Fell To Her Death

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Palm Beach bridgetender has been arrested after a woman fell to her death back in February. Artissua Paulk, 43, has been charged with manslaughter. According to West Palm Beach PD, Paulk was on duty on February 6 when a 79-year-old woman was walking her bike across the bridge. Investigators said Paulk opened the bridge as the West Palm Beach resident, whose name is being withheld per Marsy’s Law, was crossing the span. Officials said a bystander tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip. “The woman tried to hang on. There was a bystander nearby who tried to help her, but tragically she fell five or six stories below where she died landing on concrete,” said West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles at the time of the incident. The Florida Department of Transportation maintains the bridge, but the bridgetenders are staffed by a private state contractor. Detectives met with Paulk on February 17 at her home. During the investigation, detectives determined that Paulk was not using her phone at the time of the accident. Paulk was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cbsmiami#Browardcrimestoppers Org
CBS Miami

Police: NW Miami-Dade Burger King Worker Shoots At Customer After Dispute Spills Into Parking Lot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade Burger King worker has been taken into custody after she reportedly shot at a customer Thursday afternoon. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a fight started inside the restaurant before spilling into the parking lot. In was in the parking lot that police said the female employee shot at the victim. The victim fled the scene. Police do not know where the victim is or if they are injured. The Burger King worker was taken into custody, but no word on charges. Police have not said what prompted the conflict between the employee and the customer. If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police Identify Victims In Deadly Palmetto Expressway Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the names of the men who were shot, one fatally, on the Palmetto Expressway. Twenty-year-old Timothy Starks, who sitting in the passenger seat of the red Nissan Altima, was killed when a hail of gunfire came through the windshield. Records from the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections show that Starks bonded out of jail about an hour before the deadly shooting. He had been arrested for carrying a concealed firearm. (Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections) The driver, 20-year-old Dante Collins Banks, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. The Florida Highway Patrol said the shooting happened...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Memorial Held For Shooters Waterfront Worker Shot & Killed By Former Employee

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A memorial was held Wednesday at Shooters Waterfront, on Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway, where server Jordan Siddiq was shot to death. A former coworker is charged in the case. “He’s who you would go to to make yourself feel better. He always had a positive mindset and we’re all going to take that with us and apply it,” said friend Bobby Berson. On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said 33-year-old Angel Candelaria, who used to work at the restaurant nearly two years ago, showed up there and got into an argument with Siddiq, 35, and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Release Video Of Attempted Murder Suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released surveillance video of a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives say the crime happened back in January near the 3200 block of W Broward Blvd. According to Fort Lauderdale PD, the victim and the suspect got into an argument when shots were fired. The man was hit and taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter took off. If you recognize him, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Ex-Shooters Employee Accused Of Killing Worker At The Fort Lauderdale Restaurant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who was transported to a local hospital following a shooting at the Shooters Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon has died, according to police. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of NE 32nd Avenue, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Just after 4p.m. Tuesday, police say an ex-employee showed up to the restaurant and got into an argument with a current employee, and then shot him. The victim who died had been rushed to Broward Health. “It’s my understanding that the victim, who is also an adult male, suspect is an...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

No Action Will Be Taken Against Ex-Miami Officer Involved In Rough Arrest Of Handcuffed Pregnant Woman

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami police officer involved in the November 2020 rough arrest of a handcuffed pregnant woman will likely not be held accountable. “It was very hard to watch. I wanted to cringe,” said George Ray III with the City of Miami Civilian Investigative Panel. The CIP said Tuesday they planned to send a letter to the state attorney’s office urging them to reconsider criminal charges against now-former Miami police officer Miguel Hernandez. The state attorney’s office initially said they weren’t moving forward with charges because the victim in the case would not cooperate. As of Wednesday, a spokesperson for the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Missing Child Alert Canceled, Pembroke Pines Boy Yvens Cineus Has Been Found

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert for an 11-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines has been canceled. Police tweeted out at 9 a.m. that Yvens Cineus was found safe, in good health, and has been reunited with his family. The alert was issued for Cineus around 1 a.m. Friday after he went missing in the Miramar Isles community. Pembroke Pines police said on Thursday he walked out of his apartment, seemingly to play in the neighborhood, and didn’t return. Cineus, who police said is academically delayed, did not have any electronic devices on him.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Jury Finds Dayonte Resiles Guilty In Murder Of Jill Halliburton Su

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A jury in the retrial of Dayonte Resiles has found him guilty of first degree murder in the 2014 death of Jill Halliburton Su. Su, a wife, mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home. Resiles, 27, had pleaded not guilty. WATCH: Dayonte Resiles Verdict Read In Court   Prosecutors say Resiles broke into Su’s home in a burglary attempt and killed her when he was discovered. They maintain DNA put Resiles in the home and it proved he was the killer. A judge declared a mistrial in Resiles’ first murder trial at the end of last year after the jury delivered a manslaughter verdict but then a juror said she didn’t agree with it. Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. It took nearly a week to take him back into custody. He could face the death penalty.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Video Of Rough Arrest Of Handcuffed Woman Led To Miami Police Officer Miguel Hernandez’s Resignation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly released video shows the rough arrest of a handcuffed woman that led to the resignation of a Miami police officer. It happened outside a gas station along the 1700 block of 7th Street in November 2020. An internal investigation found Miami police officer Miguel Hernandez used excessive force while trying to arrest Julissa Burgos. Hernandez initially approached her for loitering and smoking at the gas station. Body camera video released Monday afternoon shows the interaction between the two was tense from the beginning. The 20-year-old woman physically resisted. Then, when she was in the police car, she spat at Hernandez. That’s...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Department Needs Help Finding 10-Year-Old Bryan Tathum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 10-year-old Bryan Tathum. According to Miami PD, Bryan was last seen Wednesday in the Little Havana area. Bryan Tathum, 10, went missing Wednesday from the Little Havana area. (Source: Miami PD) Bryan was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue Riverside Elementary shirt and brown pants. The 10-year-old boy, who stands 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Threatening To Burn Down School Over Mask Mandate

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges have been dropped against a father accused of threatening to burn down his son’s school over its mask mandate. Mark Polyakov, 37, made the remarks on February 8 during a text thread involving other parents whose children attend the Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach. In one post, Polyakov put up a picture of the school, along with the following: “I want to burn this school to the (expletive) ground. This is what they are doing outside forcing (expletive) masks 80 degrees. You cant be nice gets you no where.” As a result of this post, Poliakov’s four-year-old son was expelled from the school. Polyakov’s attorney said he meant ‘legally’ burn down the school, not literally. “It is so clear what my message was. It was stated, maybe on seven or eight different occasions, before I even mentioned those terrible words ‘burn the school down,’ that I was hiring an attorney and that I was going to sue the school,” said Polyakov. He was facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Gives Update On Shooting That Left 2 Juveniles Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left two juveniles hospitalized. According to MDPD, two adults and two juveniles were in the 11300 block of SW 225 Street on Saturday when the shooting started. Detectives said the four jumped into a vehicle and started driving away as the gunfire rained down on them. The four eventually made it to 224 Street SW 112 Avenue, where they flagged down an officer. Miami-Dade Rescue transported both juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds to area hospitals. At this time, they are both listed in stable condition. Police have not released a description of the suspects. If you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy