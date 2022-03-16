ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NEW PHOTOS: Duo sought in stabbing of 2 teens in front of Queens HS

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police release photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen boys in front of a Queens high school on Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities said the stabbings occurred around 10:30 a.m. at 102-07 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park in front of John Adams High School.

According to police, the male and female suspects were walking when they approached a 16 and 17-year-old boy.

The male suspect displayed a sharp cutting instrument and stabbed both male victims, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy suffered a stab wound in the leg and another in the back. He was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

The 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen and arm and was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Both suspects fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

Police Searching for Double Stabbing Suspect Near John Adams High School @CitizenApp

102-07 Rockaway Blvd Yesterday 10:38:04 AM EDT

Police described the first suspect as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and light-colored slippers with dark-colored socks.

The second suspect is described as a female with a dark complexion and is approximately 5'0" tall. The individual was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants, and a red hat. The individual was also last seen carrying a purple jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

