Customs and Border Protection, NYPD team up to combat illegal firearms in NYC

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is teaming up with NYPD, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations to keep illegal firearms out of New York City communities. The agencies held a joint news conference today at John F. Kennedy International Airport to discuss their plans.

"We need to make sure that under intense pressure we keep these weapons off our streets. Because ultimately, if we don't, they end up in the hands of those dangerous individuals who are on the streets of New York," says Frank Russo, director New York Field Office of CBP.

CBP says it seized over 5,000 illegal weapons last year with more than 2,700 of them at JFK.