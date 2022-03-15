ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Addresses Recent US-Venezuela Meeting, Local Elected Officials Blast Biden Administration

By Brooke Shafer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6uCU_0efqZPzG00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday afternoon, a White House official addressed a controversial recent meeting between a US delegation that traveled to Caracas, Venezuela to meet with indicted leader Nicolas Maduro.

“Our first priority was bringing home Americans who have been detained in Venezuela. Thanks to the tireless work of our diplomats, we did exactly that.”

“While that discussion happened on a separate track, there was also a discussion on a range of issues, including our approach in the Western Hemisphere and the fight for freedom and democracy for the Venezuelan people.”

“Maduro has committed to participate in conversations with interim President Juan Guaidó. We are not currently talking to them about importing their oil.”

Maduro and 14 current and former Venezuelan officials are facing narco-terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking and other criminal charges in the US.

Before the White House had released details about the meeting, US elected officials moved forward to blast the Biden administration.

On Tuesday morning, elected members of Congress and other officials did not hold back on the Biden administration’s talks with Maduro.

They held a press conference calling the meeting reckless and irresponsible.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said, “Hard to believe anyone could be so reckless, so irresponsible, and really, frankly so idiotic.”

Strong words from South Florida’s congressman on the news members of the Biden administration met with Maduro in what appeared to be an attempt to bring down gas prices here at home.

“So, there seems to be no limit to what President Biden is willing to do in order to help the enemies of the United States,” added the congressman.

Diaz-Balart on Tuesday was joined by fellow Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.

The group was pushing for the Biden administration to look to oil in the US.

“It is time that President Biden realizes that we have all the energy that the US needs and more right under our feet,” added Diaz-Balart.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, but the US and Venezuela haven’t had any formal diplomatic relations since 2019.

The Biden administration said this last week about their talks with authoritarian Maduro:

“Those discussions are also ongoing and part of our focus is also on the health and welfare of detained U.S. Citizens. Well, a separate process still that is part of our engagement with them. So, at this point in time, I don’t have anything to predict. It’s ongoing. I just don’t have anything to convey at this point.”

Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also pushed back on the Biden administration on talks with Venezuela.

She said, “Under no circumstances should the US negotiate or purchase oil from Venezuela’s oppressive regime.”

At Tuesday’s press conference, CBS4 learned there will be a protest against talks with Venezuela.

The protest is scheduled to be held at Bayfront Park, Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Times

Democrats denounce Biden for going to dictators for new oil imports

Democrats took turns taking swipes at President Biden for seeking new oil imports in countries led by dictators now that the U.S. put the kibosh on Russian oil imports. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York Democrat and chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said the U.S. should not be trading in one tyrant for another to meet America’s energy needs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden is no leader

President Biden’s complete lack of leadership can be observed in the Russia-Ukraine war. The incompetency of this president has put the entire nation in a perilous situation. During press conferences, his inability to focus and present clear answers has posed questions and become worrisome for Americans. The purpose of...
POTUS
POLITICO

Bob Menendez savaged the Biden administration for talking with officials in Venezuela about a possible oil deal.

Lawmakers have one day before they leave for various caucus retreats — and therefore one day left (theoretically) to pass the sweeping government spending deal before funding runs out on March 11. Top Democrats are saying bill text is expected to be released today, with a vote in the House on Wednesday and a punt to the Senate afterwards. The hope is the bill will be passed by the Friday deadline.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Venezuela#Corruption#Cbsmiami#Americans#Venezuelan#The White House
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy